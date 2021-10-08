https://sputniknews.com/20211008/indias-main-opposition-party-slams-modi-govt-over-inflation-ahead-of-festal-season-1089760961.html
India's Main Opposition Party Slams Modi Govt Over Inflation Ahead of Festive Season
11:13 GMT 08.10.2021 (Updated: 11:33 GMT 08.10.2021)
Deexa Khanduri
Sputnik correspondent
The price of cooking gas, petrol, and diesel has seen an alarming upward trend in India against the backdrop of pandemic-induced inflation. Petrol rates have reached record highs in states across the country, with the opposition often slamming the federal government for neglecting common concerns.
Congress parliamentarian Rahul Gandhi slammed the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday as fuel prices increased for the fourth consecutive
day in India.
"The prices of Petrol-Diesel-Food Items and LPG (Liquefied Petroleum Gas) are on the rice. This is dampening the general enthusiasm for this festive season. Thanks to Modi ji!," Gandhi's tweeted in Hindi as a dig over rising prices.
India's festive season generally commences around October and November, during which at least 10 Hindus festivals, including the nine-day Navratri, Durga Puja, Dussehra, and the festival of lights Diwali, are celebrated with immense enthusiasm.
The price of petrol in Mumbai is INR 109.54 ($1.46) per litre and diesel is INR 99.54 ($1.33), according to the Indian Oil Corporation.
Fluctuations in fuel rates differ from state to state in India, depending on the value-added taxes (VAT) which make up nearly two-thirds of the retail sale price.
India's fuel prices are some of the highest among the southern Asian nations, including Afghanistan, Pakistan, Bhutan, Sri Lanka, Nepal, and Bangladesh.
The government has released no official statement concerning the hike in fuel prices.