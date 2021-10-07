https://sputniknews.com/20211007/tyson-fury-tells-deontay-wilder-youre-weak-promises-to-finish-trilogy-with-a-ko-1089738906.html

Tyson Fury Tells Deontay Wilder ‘You’re Weak’, Promises to Finish Trilogy With a KO

Tyson Fury Tells Deontay Wilder ‘You’re Weak’, Promises to Finish Trilogy With a KO

Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder have fought twice before - first a draw and then a victory for the British fighter. Now they are set to do it again, with WBA... 07.10.2021, Sputnik International

Tyson Fury promised to Deontay Wilder in Las Vegas on Saturday night when the pair meet for the third time for the WBC heavyweight title.After Fury got up off the canvas in the final round to earn a draw in the first fight he shocked the world by stopping the American in their second clash in February last year.The third fight has been delayed by Fury catching COVID-19 in July but the Englishman has promised he will end the trilogy with a definitive victory.In recent weeks Wilder has suggested Fury cheated during their last fight by having his corner tamper with his gloves before the seventh and final round.That has clearly infuriated the “Gypsy King” who repeatedly asked Wilder why he had sacked his trainer, Mark Breland, and not Jay Deas, who had observed Fury having his hands wrapped before the fight.Fury promised to finish Wilder’s career before moving on to take on Oleksandr Usyk, who won the three other world heavyweight belts last month by beating Anthony Joshua.Joshua this week signed on for a rematch with Usyk, which is likely to take place in February, so the winner of Fury-Wilder 3 will have to wait until next summer to have the chance of becoming the first undisputed champion since Lennox Lewis in 1990.Wilder, said he had "nothing to lose and everything to gain" on Saturday and added:"I'm in a great place, a great state of mind. There's nothing to prove at all. This right here in redemption, retaliation and retribution."

