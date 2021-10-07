Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 07.09.2021
Afghanistan
The future appears uncertain for Afghanistan following its takeover by the Taliban as US-led forces withdrew from the country after 20 years of occupation. As other nations continue to evacuate their citizens, the Central Asian country has been struck by political and humanitarian crises.
https://sputniknews.com/20211007/taliban-urge-intl-community-not-to-use-aid-to-afghanistan-to-exert-pressure-1089747082.html
Taliban Urge Int'l Community Not to Use Aid to Afghanistan to Exert Pressure
Taliban Urge Int'l Community Not to Use Aid to Afghanistan to Exert Pressure
KABUL (Sputnik) - The Taliban have called on developed countries, the United Nations and other international organizations not to turn their assistance to... 07.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-07T16:23+0000
2021-10-07T16:23+0000
afghanistan
afghanistan
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/04/1089655882_0:305:3098:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_5b50df18cdb80385e4cad4d888402018.jpg
"We hope that the UN, the richest countries in the world and many other organizations will lend a helping hand to the Afghan people, and not turn their assistance and support into an instrument of political pressure, and will also sincerely cooperate in overcoming existing issues," Zabihullah Mujahid, the movement's spokesman, tweeted.The spokesman noted that what he called the US "invasion" of Afghanistan had resulted in nothing but casualties and financial loss. The Taliban believe that it is now up to the Afghans to decide the future of the country, he added.In mid-August the Taliban entered Kabul, and the last province to resist the group, Panjshir, surrendered on September 6. As international troops withdrew from the country and foreign evacuations came to a close, the Taliban announced the composition of the all-male interim cabinet, headed by Mohammad Hasan Akhund, a former foreign minister during the previous Taliban rule, who has been under UN sanctions since 2001.*The Taliban is a terrorist group outlawed in many countries, including Russia
afghanistan
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/04/1089655882_367:0:3098:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_edaee41f1076ec461915d912cb671523.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
afghanistan

Taliban Urge Int'l Community Not to Use Aid to Afghanistan to Exert Pressure

16:23 GMT 07.10.2021
© Sputnik / Valery MelnikovView of the Afghan capital city of Kabul
View of the Afghan capital city of Kabul - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.10.2021
© Sputnik / Valery Melnikov
Subscribe
KABUL (Sputnik) - The Taliban have called on developed countries, the United Nations and other international organizations not to turn their assistance to Afghanistan into an instrument of political pressure.
"We hope that the UN, the richest countries in the world and many other organizations will lend a helping hand to the Afghan people, and not turn their assistance and support into an instrument of political pressure, and will also sincerely cooperate in overcoming existing issues," Zabihullah Mujahid, the movement's spokesman, tweeted.
The spokesman noted that what he called the US "invasion" of Afghanistan had resulted in nothing but casualties and financial loss. The Taliban believe that it is now up to the Afghans to decide the future of the country, he added.
In mid-August the Taliban entered Kabul, and the last province to resist the group, Panjshir, surrendered on September 6. As international troops withdrew from the country and foreign evacuations came to a close, the Taliban announced the composition of the all-male interim cabinet, headed by Mohammad Hasan Akhund, a former foreign minister during the previous Taliban rule, who has been under UN sanctions since 2001.
*The Taliban is a terrorist group outlawed in many countries, including Russia
200000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
16:54 GMTIran Ready to Help Construct Power Plants in Lebanon - Foreign Minister
16:36 GMTPentagon Says No Recent Unsafe Interactions Between US, Iranian Vessels in Persian Gulf
16:27 GMTUnsolved: As Team Name Zodiac Killer, How Many Other Serial Killers Remain Unidentified?
16:23 GMTTaliban Urge Int'l Community Not to Use Aid to Afghanistan to Exert Pressure
15:41 GMTWinter is Coming: Why Nord Stream 2’s Naysayers Can Still Shoot Europe in the Foot to Stop Pipeline
15:33 GMTIndia's Ruling BJP Shuffles National Executive Ahead of Polls, Drops Senior Figures for New Blood
15:32 GMTArizona Senator Petitions ‘50-State Audit,' Decertification of ‘Inaccurate’ 2020 Election Results
15:32 GMT'Special Talent': Twitter Goes Wild as 17-Year-Old Gavi Becomes Youngest Spanish Debutant in History
15:24 GMTUS Soldiers Secretly Stationed in Taiwan Trained Troops to Defend Against China, Reports Say
15:20 GMTGreenpeace UK Loses Legal Bid to Revoke Permit for Oil Drilling Off Scotland
15:18 GMTKey Witness for Prosecution in Case Against Assange Arrested in Iceland - Reports
14:51 GMTPandora Leak Will Aid Czech 'Pirates', Says Dutch Ally as he Calls for Pan-EU Voting System
14:35 GMTWHO Says Process of Sputnik V's Approval About to Be Sorted Out
14:32 GMTLeader of Senate Democrats Announces Deal on Short-Term Debt Ceiling Extension to Avoid Default
14:22 GMTWhistleblower to Face Select Committee Seeking 'Internal Info' on Facebook's 'Role' in Capitol Riot
13:56 GMTStrong 6.2-Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Near Tokyo, At Least 5 People Injured
13:51 GMTJust Cool It: EU Commission Tells UK to Drop 'Political Rhetoric' Over Northern Ireland Protocol
13:41 GMTIndia Opens for Tourists on 15 October, Home Affairs Ministry Says
13:38 GMTRashida Tlaib Admits to Wearing Mask Due to 'Republican Tracker' Watching - Video
13:33 GMTOver 20 Exporters to Meet Partners at REC's Business Mission for Agribusiness Companies in EU