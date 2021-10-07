https://sputniknews.com/20211007/magnitude-61-earthquake-shakes-macquarie-island-region-usgs-says-1089750659.html

Magnitude 6.1 Earthquake Shakes Macquarie Island Region, USGS Says

Magnitude 6.1 Earthquake Shakes Macquarie Island Region, USGS Says

According to preliminary estimates, the earthquake occurred at a depth of 10 kilometers, and the epicenter was located a long way off the coast. So far, there... 07.10.2021, Sputnik International

2021-10-07T20:32+0000

2021-10-07T20:32+0000

2021-10-07T20:52+0000

earthquake

new zealand

us geological survey (usgs)

usgs

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/07/1089751149_0:242:2539:1670_1920x0_80_0_0_7c4956df9b9619b3cac85d167a5e1c0b.jpg

A powerful 6.2-magnitude earthquake struck in the vicinity of Macquarie Island in the South West Pacific Ocean on Thursday night, the US Geological Survey reported.As of now, there was no indication of a tsunami threat in the area.According to Australian government agency Geoscience Australia, the depth of one of the tremors was recorded at 1 kilometer.

new zealand

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

earthquake, new zealand, us geological survey (usgs), usgs