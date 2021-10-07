Magnitude 6.1 Earthquake Shakes Macquarie Island Region, USGS Says

A powerful 6.2-magnitude earthquake struck in the vicinity of Macquarie Island in the South West Pacific Ocean on Thursday night, the US Geological Survey reported.As of now, there was no indication of a tsunami threat in the area.According to Australian government agency Geoscience Australia, the depth of one of the tremors was recorded at 1 kilometer.
According to preliminary estimates, the earthquake occurred at a depth of 10 kilometers, and the epicenter was located a long way off the coast. So far, there are no reports of injuries or property damage.
