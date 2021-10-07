https://sputniknews.com/20211007/at-least-33-people-injured-as-2-passenger-trains-collide-in-tunisia-1089753621.html

At Least 33 People Injured as 2 Passenger Trains Collide in Tunisia

CAIRO (Sputnik) – At least 33 people have been injured as a result of the collision of two passenger trains in Tunisia, a spokesperson for the Tunisian... 07.10.2021, Sputnik International

According to the Mosaique FM radio broadcaster, the incident took place in the city of Ben Arous on late Thursday.An investigation into the incident has been launched.

