At Least 33 People Injured as 2 Passenger Trains Collide in Tunisia
At Least 33 People Injured as 2 Passenger Trains Collide in Tunisia
CAIRO (Sputnik) – At least 33 people have been injured as a result of the collision of two passenger trains in Tunisia, a spokesperson for the Tunisian...
According to the Mosaique FM radio broadcaster, the incident took place in the city of Ben Arous on late Thursday.An investigation into the incident has been launched.
tunisia, railway, crash, collision, injuries, trains

At Least 33 People Injured as 2 Passenger Trains Collide in Tunisia

22:19 GMT 07.10.2021
© Photo : Facebook/ Trains Of TunisiaAt least 33 people have been injured as a result of the collision of two passenger trains in Tunisia, a spokesperson for the Tunisian Railways said on October 7, 2021.
At least 33 people have been injured as a result of the collision of two passenger trains in Tunisia, a spokesperson for the Tunisian Railways said on October 7, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.10.2021
© Photo : Facebook/ Trains Of Tunisia
CAIRO (Sputnik) – At least 33 people have been injured as a result of the collision of two passenger trains in Tunisia, a spokesperson for the Tunisian Railways said.
According to the Mosaique FM radio broadcaster, the incident took place in the city of Ben Arous on late Thursday.
"A suburban train that was heading from a southern suburb has slammed into a train that was standing at the Megrine Riadh terminal, which left 33 people injured," the spokesperson told the TAP news agency.
An investigation into the incident has been launched.
