UK Court Finds Dubai Ruler Hacked Ex-Wife's Phone Using Pegasus Spyware

Among those hacked were two of Haya’s lawyers, one of whom was Lady Shackleton, who sits in the House of Lords. Shackleton represented Prince Charles in his divorce from his late first wife Princess Diana. Shackleton was warned about the hacking by Cherie Blair, the wife of former British Prime Minister Tony Blair, who works with the Israeli NSO Group.The NSO group is the developer of the sophisticated "Pegasus" software, created for states to counter national security risks, and used by Dubai's ruler against his ex-wife. England's High Court ruled that the hacking was ordered as part of a "sustained campaign of intimidation and threat" during the custody battle. The court also heard that people working for Sheikh Mohammed tried to buy a mansion next door to Haya's estate near London, in an intimidatory action - as ruled by the court - that made Haya feel unsafe. The allegations by the court were denied by the sheikh, whose lawyers that he hadn’t “authorised it or instructed, encouraged or in any way suggested any other person should use NSO or any software in this way."
"The findings represent a total abuse of trust, and indeed an abuse of power to a significant extent," Judge Andrew McFarlane, President of the Family Division in England and Wales, said in his ruling.
