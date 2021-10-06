https://sputniknews.com/20211006/sen-lindsey-graham-booed-after-telling-fundraiser-attendees-to-think-about-getting-covid-vaccine--1089696858.html

Sen. Lindsey Graham Booed After Telling Fundraiser Attendees to 'Think About' Getting COVID Vaccine

Sen. Lindsey Graham Booed After Telling Fundraiser Attendees to 'Think About' Getting COVID Vaccine

According to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, 60.8% of those eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine in the state have received at... 06.10.2021, Sputnik International

2021-10-06T03:48+0000

2021-10-06T03:48+0000

2021-10-06T03:46+0000

lindsey graham

republicans

gop

vaccines

covid-19

delta variant of covid-19

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/08/1081702482_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_8e903def3a8f5783abcf0fe016a1ce10.jpg

US Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) was met with wrath from his own supporters on Tuesday, after suggesting that South Carolina residents get the COVID-19 vaccine to avoid hospitalization or death from the highly-contagious disease. "I didn't tell you to get it," Graham qualified, quickly adding, "you oughta think about it." "No," responded several in the crowd. The US senator cited South Carolina statistics showing that around 92% of those hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state are those who are not fully vaccinated. Hecklers and anti-vaxxers denied the lawmaker's numbers, however, shouting "false" and "not true!" Graham was met with the same indignation when he attempted to compare the COVID-19 vaccine to the MMR vaccine to fight measles. "It’s not the same!” replied voices in the crowd at the country club.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Evan Craighead

Evan Craighead

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Evan Craighead

lindsey graham, republicans, gop, vaccines, covid-19, delta variant of covid-19