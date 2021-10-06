Sen. Lindsey Graham Booed After Telling Fundraiser Attendees to 'Think About' Getting COVID Vaccine
© AP Photo / Manuel Balce CenetaSen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., speaks to reporters during a news conference at the Capitol, Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021, in Washington
According to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, 60.8% of those eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine in the state have received at least one dose, and 52.7% of those eligible have received either both doses of the Moderna or Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, or received Johnson & Johnson’s single-shot COVID-19 vaccine.
US Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) was met with wrath from his own supporters on Tuesday, after suggesting that South Carolina residents get the COVID-19 vaccine to avoid hospitalization or death from the highly-contagious disease.
"If you haven’t had the vaccine you oughta think about getting it because if you’re my age-" the 66-year-old US senator from South Carolina said before being cut off by a chorus of boos and other disapproving remarks from the crowd at the Summerville Country Club in Dorchester County.
"I didn't tell you to get it," Graham qualified, quickly adding, "you oughta think about it."
"No," responded several in the crowd.
The US senator cited South Carolina statistics showing that around 92% of those hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state are those who are not fully vaccinated.
Hecklers and anti-vaxxers denied the lawmaker's numbers, however, shouting "false" and "not true!"
Graham was met with the same indignation when he attempted to compare the COVID-19 vaccine to the MMR vaccine to fight measles.
"It’s not the same!” replied voices in the crowd at the country club.