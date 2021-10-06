https://sputniknews.com/20211006/on-anniversary-of-1973-surprise-attack-israel-publishes-government-memos-from-yom-kippur-war-1089724403.html

On Anniversary of 1973 Surprise Attack, Israel Publishes Government Memos From Yom Kippur War

On the anniversary of the Arab sneak attack on Israel that began the country's most devastating military defeat, Jerusalem released 14 new internal documents...

That anniversary is according to the Gregorian calendar used by the West, of course; in Israel, which follows the Hebrew calendar, the anniversary was two weeks ago, on the 10th of Tishrei.‘We Never Faced So Grave a Danger’It was perhaps one of the most unique war beginnings in history. Prepared for in the open by lulling the Israelis into a false sense of superiority, the Egyptian liberation of the Sinai Peninsula began not at dawn on October 6, 1973, but at 2 o’clock in the afternoon. Following a colossal artillery barrage and air blitz, Egyptian engineers snuck across the Suez Canal and accomplished the impossible: within an hour, they had blasted holes in the defensive Bar Lev sand berm wide enough to drive tanks through.At the other end of Israeli territory, Syria launched its own bombardment and invasion from the north, carefully planned and coordinated with the Egyptians. The element of surprise by both armies was almost complete, as the Israelis, who had defeated the Egyptians and Syrians as well as the Jordanians in 1967, believed their forces to be invincible and their enemies inept at warcraft.In Israel, it was Yom Kippur, the Jewish day of atonement and holiest day of the year, during which many were fasting and at home or their synagogue. Towns and radios alike were silent, enabling the thunder of Syrian artillery to echo across much of the country.The documents published by the Israel State Archives on Wednesday, the 48th anniversary of the attack, give a never-before-seen glimpse into the chaos that reigned during the following three weeks, as Israeli leadership struggled to understand and respond to the disaster. They include 14 transcripts of wartime government meetings, 21 political-security consultations with the war cabinet held by the prime minister, and 26 handwritten diary entries by Eli Mizrahi, the head of Prime Minister Golda Meir’s bureau.In another, Meir flatly stated, “I say this with full awareness of its significance – we never faced so grave a danger in 1948.”Chaim Bar-Lev, who had designed the sand berm on the Suez but retired from his role as the IDF’s deputy chief of staff, was suddenly called back into service to save Israel’s collapsing position on the Sinai, where hundreds of Soviet-built Egyptian tanks were storming across the Suez on pontoon bridges assembled in record time and man-portable anti-air and anti-tank weapons were devastating an Israeli military still expecting to fight another 1960s-era war.The documents reveal how divided Meir’s government was about how to respond to the crisis. While the prime minister had absolute faith in the IDF’s ability to fend off the Arab assault and actually sought to deter the US from putting a ceasefire before the UN Security Council, Dayan received a sobering perspective from his front-line generals and saw the situation collapsing before him.They “will come to fight us for the land of Israel itself” and therefore “descent from the Golan is not a solution, since they will go on to the Hula valley … to conquer Israel, to finish off the Jews,” Dayan said in one ministerial meeting. By the end of the second day, the documents show he had already given up on the hope of forcing the Egyptians back across the Suez Canal.Despite her professional confidence, in her diary, Meir despaired.However, the joint invasion didn’t quite pan out like she feared: after the IDF summoned its reserves, the counterattack was effective and pushed both armies back. Still, it wasn’t until October 14 that much-needed American aid began arriving, helping to replenish the IDF’s heavy material losses and allow them to continue their counterattack. In Egypt and Syria, Soviet and Yugoslav supplies were also arriving in smaller numbers. Soon, not only had the Israelis entered southern Syria, they had re-crossed the Suez Canal at several points and were advancing on the Nile delta.‘You Will Not Be Ashamed of Us’At the height of Israeli desperation, then-US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger feared the Israelis might resort to nuclear weapons in order to stave off total defeat. The declassified documents don’t reflect that fear, of course, since Israel has never admitted to possessing nuclear weapons, but studies by the US Army’s Air War College have yielded valuable insights into what analysts have termed Israel’s “Samson Option.”Still, the necessity of resupply had left the Israelis fearful they now looked weak and might lose American support in the future. Indeed, Kissinger had said Washington was “let down” by Tel Aviv.“Tell him ‘You will not be ashamed of us,’” Dayan told Simcha Dinitz, Israel’s ambassador to Washington, to tell Kissinger on October 17. In fact, the documents seem to suggest that the Israeli push to accomplish as many military successes as possible in the final days of the war was pursued in part to impress the Americans and keep them from joining with the Soviets to push a ceasefire resolution at the UN.“At the end of the day, the decisive factor is what you do in the field. If you succeed in destroying most of the Egyptian army, and I hope you do, then that fact has much more significance than one version or another” of the resolution, Kissinger told Dinitz on October 18. If Israel were to be handed a ceasefire resolution, Meir wanted it without a mention of UN Resolution 242, which had rejected Israel’s territorial seizures in the 1967 war as illegal.By October 22, Resolution 338 had been introduced and adopted, calling for a ceasefire within 12 hours. When peace did not follow, Resolution 339 the following day urged it, and when fighting continued, Resolution 340 adopted on October 25 finally succeeded.In the final days of the conflict, as the Egyptian Third Army neared annihilation and Israeli forces were situated just dozens of kilometers from both Cairo and Damascus, the danger of a Soviet intervention against the Israelis became so acute that avoiding it became Tel Aviv’s - and Washington’s - single greatest priority. The documents show the Americans felt it was inevitable that if the Soviet intervened, so must they.Avoidable Conflict?The war was Israel’s costliest in terms of lives, with 2,656 killed, 7,251 wounded and 294 captured. On a visit to Washington days after the ceasefire, Meir compared the scale of loss to the US war in Vietnam, which had ended just months earlier.A bitter note was struck during one of the final documents, when Meir realized that what the Egyptians had suggested - a withdrawal from the Sinai in exchange for a ceasefire - was what they were willing to accept. “We could have achieved that without a war,” she quipped.Despite being invaded by the Israelis, the war helped salvage Egyptian President Anwar Sadat’s presidency, as it was seen as a successful revenge for the humiliation they had suffered in 1967. By 1978, Sadat had secured the return of the Sinai Peninsula and negotiated a permanent peace treaty with Israel. However, his abandoning of the Arab promise not to negotiate with the Israelis was a major factor in his assassination three years later by a member of Egyptian Islamic Jihad at a parade celebrating the October 6 military success.In Syria, Israel retained control of the Golan Heights, which it recaptured before the war was over and continues to control to the present day. No peace treaty has ever been agreed to by the Israelis and Syrians.

