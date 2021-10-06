Registration was successful!
https://sputniknews.com/20211006/im-speechless-congress-parliamentarian-on-killings-by-radical-islamists-in-kashmir--1089698609.html
'I'm Speechless': Congress Parliamentarian on Killings by Radical Islamists in Kashmir
'I'm Speechless': Congress Parliamentarian on Killings by Radical Islamists in Kashmir
Kashmiri Pandits are a group of Hindus who originally lived in Kashmir before the Muslim influence increased in the valley. Native to the area, the minority... 06.10.2021, Sputnik International
kashmir
india
indian national congress
india
A series of killings, including the murder of a prominent pharmacist from the minority Kashmiri Pandit community in India-controlled Kashmir, has whipped up a storm of anger in the valley and stoked concerns that radical Islamists are once again targeting Hindus in the country. On Wednesday, Congress Parliamentarian Abhishek Manu Singhvi blamed "Pakistani-sponsored terrorists" for the killings in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar city, saying "the same ideology that wreaked havoc in Afghanistan" is behind the deaths. Three civilians, all from minority communities, were killed in three separate incidents within hours of each other in Srinagar by terrorists on Tuesday. Makhan Lal Bindroo, 68, was a prominent Kashmiri Pandit pharmacist – he was shot at point-blank range by assailants who entered his clinic on a busy street in the city as he was dispensing medicine. Many rely on his clinic for cheap medicine. Police said that he and his family had remained in Srinagar throughout the 1990s despite the rise of violence against the Kashmiri Pandit community. On Wednesday, the daughter of Bindroo blasted his assailants, saying that her father was killed simply for being a Kashmiri Pandit while he was at work saving other people's lives.Two other civilians were shot, including a non-Kashmiri street vendor from Bihar state and a man called Mohammad Shafi Lone. Former Jammu and Kashmir state chief and National Conference party leader Omar Abdullah is among several politicians who have mourned those killed.
06.10.2021
Kashmiri Pandits are a group of Hindus who originally lived in Kashmir before the Muslim influence increased in the valley. Native to the area, the minority community was targeted and massacred by radical Islamists triggering an exodus of Kashmiri Pandit families.
A series of killings, including the murder of a prominent pharmacist from the minority Kashmiri Pandit community in India-controlled Kashmir, has whipped up a storm of anger in the valley and stoked concerns that radical Islamists are once again targeting Hindus in the country.
On Wednesday, Congress Parliamentarian Abhishek Manu Singhvi blamed "Pakistani-sponsored terrorists" for the killings in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar city, saying "the same ideology that wreaked havoc in Afghanistan" is behind the deaths.
Three civilians, all from minority communities, were killed in three separate incidents within hours of each other in Srinagar by terrorists on Tuesday.
Makhan Lal Bindroo, 68, was a prominent Kashmiri Pandit pharmacist – he was shot at point-blank range by assailants who entered his clinic on a busy street in the city as he was dispensing medicine. Many rely on his clinic for cheap medicine.
Police said that he and his family had remained in Srinagar throughout the 1990s despite the rise of violence against the Kashmiri Pandit community.
On Wednesday, the daughter of Bindroo blasted his assailants, saying that her father was killed simply for being a Kashmiri Pandit while he was at work saving other people's lives.
Two other civilians were shot, including a non-Kashmiri street vendor from Bihar state and a man called Mohammad Shafi Lone.
Former Jammu and Kashmir state chief and National Conference party leader Omar Abdullah is among several politicians who have mourned those killed.
