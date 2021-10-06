Dwindling Zuckerberg

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg saw his net worth take a plunge on Monday, after his company went offline for some six hours, a development which later sent the company's stock tumbling by roughly 5%.The financial loss effectively saw Zuckerberg lose out on some $7 billion, bringing his estimated net worth down to a paltry $121 billion.The hit to Facebook market value comes as the company's stock has been under pressure over the last several weeks after a damning Wall Street Journal investigation revealed concerning social and behavioural effects caused by the platform.Monday's losses were partially done away with as Tuesday's trading on the New York Stock Exchange saw Facebook shares climb back up by 2%.
Social media giant Facebook got a bad case of the Mondays this week after "configuration changes" saw the platform, as well as Instagram and WhatsApp, go offline for over six hours. As expected, the head-spinning hiccup prompted a slew of financial issues for CEO Mark Zuckerberg.
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg saw his net worth take a plunge on Monday, after his company went offline for some six hours, a development which later sent the company's stock tumbling by roughly 5%.
The financial loss effectively saw Zuckerberg lose out on some $7 billion, bringing his estimated net worth down to a paltry $121 billion.
The hit to Facebook market value comes as the company's stock has been under pressure over the last several weeks after a damning Wall Street Journal investigation revealed concerning social and behavioural effects caused by the platform.
Monday's losses were partially done away with as Tuesday's trading on the New York Stock Exchange saw Facebook shares climb back up by 2%.