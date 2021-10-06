https://sputniknews.com/20211006/adolf-hitlers-propaganda-minister-still-listed-as-honourary-citizen-of-major-german-city-1089721168.html

Adolf Hitler’s Propaganda Minister Still Listed as Honourary Citizen of Major German City

Joseph Goebbels, the notorious ally and confidant of Adolf Hitler best known for the theory that “if you tell a lie big enough and keep repeating it, people... 06.10.2021, Sputnik International

Deceased Nazi propaganda minister Joseph Goebbels continues to be listed as an honourary citizen of the eastern Germany city of Potsdam some 76 years after his demise, the city administration has confirmed.The discovery was said to have made by staff compiling a full list of the city’s honourary citizens this past summer.Potsdam had previously revoked honourary citizenships for other high-ranking Nazi officials, including Adolf Hitler and interior minister-turned occupation governor of Bohemia and Moravia Wilhelm Frick.Local authorities expect a formal withdrawal of Goebbels’ name from its list of honourary citizens at some point in the future. The city council has promised to discuss the issue “promptly.”Potsdam is not the only German city to have forgotten to strike Goebbels’ name off its list of honourary citizens. The town of Teltow, about 25 km east of Potsdam, formally struck him off a similar list in 2014 – nearly 70 years after the end of World War Two. Authorities similarly blamed “lack of knowledge” for the late withdrawal.

Preterist-ADSeventy Today’s global marxists are still at war with the nazis, even though they defeated Germany 75 years ago. They exploited and mainly used their marxist-led USA to do it. 0

Ilya Tsukanov

Ilya Tsukanov

