Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211006/adolf-hitlers-propaganda-minister-still-listed-as-honourary-citizen-of-major-german-city-1089721168.html
Adolf Hitler’s Propaganda Minister Still Listed as Honourary Citizen of Major German City
Adolf Hitler’s Propaganda Minister Still Listed as Honourary Citizen of Major German City
Joseph Goebbels, the notorious ally and confidant of Adolf Hitler best known for the theory that “if you tell a lie big enough and keep repeating it, people... 06.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-06T18:58+0000
2021-10-06T19:05+0000
joseph goebbels
potsdam
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107885/40/1078854096_0:20:1000:583_1920x0_80_0_0_d48f0ff300dcd9440e82ecd472b0ac38.jpg
Deceased Nazi propaganda minister Joseph Goebbels continues to be listed as an honourary citizen of the eastern Germany city of Potsdam some 76 years after his demise, the city administration has confirmed.The discovery was said to have made by staff compiling a full list of the city’s honourary citizens this past summer.Potsdam had previously revoked honourary citizenships for other high-ranking Nazi officials, including Adolf Hitler and interior minister-turned occupation governor of Bohemia and Moravia Wilhelm Frick.Local authorities expect a formal withdrawal of Goebbels’ name from its list of honourary citizens at some point in the future. The city council has promised to discuss the issue “promptly.”Potsdam is not the only German city to have forgotten to strike Goebbels’ name off its list of honourary citizens. The town of Teltow, about 25 km east of Potsdam, formally struck him off a similar list in 2014 – nearly 70 years after the end of World War Two. Authorities similarly blamed “lack of knowledge” for the late withdrawal.
https://sputniknews.com/20211002/yuri-levitans-107th-birthday-listen-to-the-voice-that-gave-hope-to-the-soviet-people-during-wwii-1089599476.html
Today’s global marxists are still at war with the nazis, even though they defeated Germany 75 years ago. They exploited and mainly used their marxist-led USA to do it.
0
1
potsdam
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Ilya Tsukanov
Ilya Tsukanov
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107885/40/1078854096_98:0:902:603_1920x0_80_0_0_ed856c035ce49ee71d88f50e44c1ef8f.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
joseph goebbels, potsdam

Adolf Hitler’s Propaganda Minister Still Listed as Honourary Citizen of Major German City

18:58 GMT 06.10.2021 (Updated: 19:05 GMT 06.10.2021)
CC BY-SA 3.0 / German Federal Archive / 9 March 1945: Goebbels awards a 16-year-old Hitler Youth, Willi Hübner, the Iron Cross for the defence of Lauban9 March 1945: Goebbels awards a 16-year-old Hitler Youth, Willi Hübner, the Iron Cross for the defence of Lauban
9 March 1945: Goebbels awards a 16-year-old Hitler Youth, Willi Hübner, the Iron Cross for the defence of Lauban - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.10.2021
CC BY-SA 3.0 / German Federal Archive / 9 March 1945: Goebbels awards a 16-year-old Hitler Youth, Willi Hübner, the Iron Cross for the defence of Lauban
Subscribe
Ilya Tsukanov
All materialsWrite to the author
Joseph Goebbels, the notorious ally and confidant of Adolf Hitler best known for the theory that “if you tell a lie big enough and keep repeating it, people will eventually come to believe it,” took his own life, that of his wife and those of the couple’s six young children on 1 May 1945 as the Red Army approached Berlin.
Deceased Nazi propaganda minister Joseph Goebbels continues to be listed as an honourary citizen of the eastern Germany city of Potsdam some 76 years after his demise, the city administration has confirmed.
The discovery was said to have made by staff compiling a full list of the city’s honourary citizens this past summer.

Unlike other high-ranking Nazi leaders, who had their honourary citizenships of cities across Germany revoked after the Nazi regime was smashed by Allied armies, Goebbels’ name was not removed “due to lack of knowledge” that he had received the award. Technically, Goebbels was awarded honourary citizenship by the city of Babelsberg on 1 April 1938. The urban area was amalgamated into Potsdam in 1939, becoming the district of Potsdam-Babelsberg.

Potsdam had previously revoked honourary citizenships for other high-ranking Nazi officials, including Adolf Hitler and interior minister-turned occupation governor of Bohemia and Moravia Wilhelm Frick.
Local authorities expect a formal withdrawal of Goebbels’ name from its list of honourary citizens at some point in the future. The city council has promised to discuss the issue “promptly.”
Potsdam is not the only German city to have forgotten to strike Goebbels’ name off its list of honourary citizens. The town of Teltow, about 25 km east of Potsdam, formally struck him off a similar list in 2014 – nearly 70 years after the end of World War Two. Authorities similarly blamed “lack of knowledge” for the late withdrawal.
Yuri Borisovich Levitan - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.10.2021
Yuri Levitan’s 107th Birthday: Listen to the Voice That Gave Hope to the Soviet People During WWII
2 October, 10:25 GMT
320001
Discuss
Popular comments
Today’s global marxists are still at war with the nazis, even though they defeated Germany 75 years ago. They exploited and mainly used their marxist-led USA to do it.
Preterist-ADSeventy
6 October, 22:46 GMT
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
19:55 GMTCold Case Investigators Believe They Have Finally Identified Notorious 'Zodiac Killer'
18:58 GMTAdolf Hitler’s Propaganda Minister Still Listed as Honourary Citizen of Major German City
18:58 GMTMonica Lewinsky Slams Bill Clinton's Role in Their Sex Affair
18:33 GMTTaipei Says US’ Commitment ‘Rock Solid’ After Cryptic ‘Taiwan Agreement’ Remark by Biden
18:22 GMTProbe Launched Into Austrian Chancellor Kurz's Corruption Case
18:16 GMTGoing for Broke: Could 'Gimmicky' Trillion-Dollar Coin Save America From Debtpocalypse?
18:12 GMT'Pillow Technique': Jake Gyllenhaal Shares Details of Filming 'Love Scenes' With Jennifer Aniston
17:39 GMTUS Watchdog to Examine Allegations Ashraf Ghani Fled Afghanistan With Millions of Dollars
17:14 GMTBlinken Told Lavrov Return to JCPOA Deal With Iran to Become Pointless Soon
17:07 GMTBiden to Discuss Consequences of Default With US Banking, Business Leaders
17:05 GMTBlinken Hails US-France Talks in Past 24 Hours as 'Very Positive, Productive'
17:01 GMTUS Defaulting on Debt to Undermine National Security, Pentagon Chief Says
16:57 GMTUS Weekly Crude Oil Stocks Up 2.35Mln Barrels, Defying Forecasts for Smaller Build - EIA
16:55 GMTCzech Prime Minister Dismisses Reports of Zeman's Deteriorating Health
16:54 GMTEU Could Have Avoided Fuel Crisis If It Didn’t Politicise Nord Stream 2, Expert Says
16:52 GMTEurope, Gulf Partnership May Help Resolve Gas Price Crisis, European Commission Says
16:51 GMTUS Voters Favoring Republicans Over Democrats in Combating Terrorism Near Record High
16:48 GMTModerna COVID Vaccine's Use Halted in Sweden, Denmark As Concerns Grow About Possible Side Effects
16:10 GMTPope Francis 'Sad' Over Child Abuse of More Than 200,000 Children by France's Catholic Church
16:00 GMTICIJ & Liberal Donors: Why Pandora Papers Look Like a Distraction From the West's Acute Problems