Some 30 Russian Companies to Participate in REC's Business Mission to Serbia

Moscow (Sputnik) – The Serbian-Russian Business Forum opened in Belgrade on 4 October and launched the business mission of the Russian Export Centre Group... 05.10.2021, Sputnik International

“The first business mission to Serbia will be attended by 27 Russian exporters and more than 100 Serbian companies,” the statement said.Nikita Gusakov, CEO of the Russian Agency for Export Credit and Investment Insurance (EXIAR), and Ksenia Tagirova, REC Managing Director for Non-financial Products and Foreign Network Development, attended the opening ceremony on behalf of REC Group. The ceremony was honoured by Alexander Botsan-Kharchenko, Russian Ambassador to Serbia, and Nenad Popovic, Minister for Innovation and Technological Development of the Republic of Serbia.The ceremony discussed prospective projects in Serbia that could involve Russian companies, as well as the use of Russian high-tech equipment within the framework of Serbia’s state programmes for development and the implementation of social projects.

