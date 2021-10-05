Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211005/just-stick-to-the-facts-duterte-reveals-hes-begun-preparing-for-his-defense-in-icc-probe--1089668723.html
'Just Stick to the Facts': Duterte Reveals He's Begun Preparing for His Defense in ICC Probe
'Just Stick to the Facts': Duterte Reveals He's Begun Preparing for His Defense in ICC Probe
The Hague-based court earlier announced in September that it had launched an official probe into the Filipino president's anti-narcotics campaign, which human... 05.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-05T03:42+0000
2021-10-05T03:41+0000
international criminal court (icc)
investigation
philippines
rodrigo duterte
war on drugs
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/1b/1083469306_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_46173854a74ad147af565f6e8f0caa7b.jpg
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has indicated that he is in the midst of preparing for his defense against a probe by the International Criminal Court (ICC) into the officials' so-called "War on Drugs."Offering a fresh remark on the case, Duterte reportedly stated in a pre-recorded address late Monday that he has begun preparations, telling the public that he "will prepare for my defense."The commentary marks a 180-degree shift for the head of state, as he previously indicated that he would not cooperate with the tribunal.Duterte's past stance on the investigation was mostly negative, with the president issuing remarks that ranged from referring to the proceedings as "crazy" to writing off the entire effort and indicating that he would leave it up to Filipinos to judge his character.Tensions over the court's probe prompted Duterte to pull the Philippines from the ICC's jurisdiction over the court and the United Nation's repeated criticisms for his methods on brutally cracking down on illicit drugs. The ICC withdrawal became effective in March 2019, some 12 months after Duterte initially voiced his intention to part ways with the tribunal.The ICC issued a statement in mid-September reiterating that it had "reasonable basis" to proceed with its investigation as laid out by its "crime against humanity of murder" article.The ongoing case is specifically looking at alleged criminal behavior committed across the Philippines between July 1, 2016, and March 16, 2019, as well as the killings that took place in Davao from 2011 to 2016.Human rights groups have accused authorities in the Philippines of participating in the systematic killings of some 30,000 people, including children, under the guise of Duterte's "War on Drugs."
Over 30,000 deaths. It was mass murder of innocent people who opposed to Duterte violent regime.Drugs and "terrorism" were the convenient pretexts. Duterte should be hanged.
0
1
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Gaby Arancibia
Gaby Arancibia
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/1b/1083469306_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_98cc9e18bea26cc5f2a8d0bf970f127a.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
international criminal court (icc), investigation, philippines, rodrigo duterte, war on drugs

'Just Stick to the Facts': Duterte Reveals He's Begun Preparing for His Defense in ICC Probe

03:42 GMT 05.10.2021
© REUTERS / POOL NewPresident Rodrigo Duterte and his daughter Sara, known as Inday Sara
President Rodrigo Duterte and his daughter Sara, known as Inday Sara - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.10.2021
© REUTERS / POOL New
Subscribe
Gaby Arancibia
All materialsWrite to the author
The Hague-based court earlier announced in September that it had launched an official probe into the Filipino president's anti-narcotics campaign, which human rights groups say has killed tens of thousands of people as part of a larger systematic strike against civilians.
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has indicated that he is in the midst of preparing for his defense against a probe by the International Criminal Court (ICC) into the officials' so-called "War on Drugs."
Offering a fresh remark on the case, Duterte reportedly stated in a pre-recorded address late Monday that he has begun preparations, telling the public that he "will prepare for my defense."
The commentary marks a 180-degree shift for the head of state, as he previously indicated that he would not cooperate with the tribunal.

"Just stick to the facts because there are records of it," Duterte remarked during the address. "I am not threatening you - just don't cheat me on the evidence."

Duterte's past stance on the investigation was mostly negative, with the president issuing remarks that ranged from referring to the proceedings as "crazy" to writing off the entire effort and indicating that he would leave it up to Filipinos to judge his character.
Tensions over the court's probe prompted Duterte to pull the Philippines from the ICC's jurisdiction over the court and the United Nation's repeated criticisms for his methods on brutally cracking down on illicit drugs. The ICC withdrawal became effective in March 2019, some 12 months after Duterte initially voiced his intention to part ways with the tribunal.
© AP Photo / Aaron Favila(File) Policemen patrol around a slum area during a police operation as part of the continuing "War on Drugs" campaign of Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte in Manila, Philippines on Thursday, Oct. 6, 2016
(File) Policemen patrol around a slum area during a police operation as part of the continuing War on Drugs campaign of Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte in Manila, Philippines on Thursday, Oct. 6, 2016 - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.10.2021
(File) Policemen patrol around a slum area during a police operation as part of the continuing "War on Drugs" campaign of Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte in Manila, Philippines on Thursday, Oct. 6, 2016
© AP Photo / Aaron Favila
The ICC issued a statement in mid-September reiterating that it had "reasonable basis" to proceed with its investigation as laid out by its "crime against humanity of murder" article.
The ongoing case is specifically looking at alleged criminal behavior committed across the Philippines between July 1, 2016, and March 16, 2019, as well as the killings that took place in Davao from 2011 to 2016.
Human rights groups have accused authorities in the Philippines of participating in the systematic killings of some 30,000 people, including children, under the guise of Duterte's "War on Drugs."
000000
Discuss
Popular comments
Over 30,000 deaths. It was mass murder of innocent people who opposed to Duterte violent regime.Drugs and "terrorism" were the convenient pretexts. Duterte should be hanged.
HHess
5 October, 07:13 GMT
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
04:04 GMTBiden Says 'Reckless and Dangerous' Republicans Risking Disastrous Default Amid Debt Ceiling Debate
03:56 GMTWikiLeaks Turns 15 With Founder Assange Behind Bars as Threat to Powers That Be
03:42 GMT'Just Stick to the Facts': Duterte Reveals He's Begun Preparing for His Defense in ICC Probe
02:00 GMTSyria's Idlib De-escalation Zone Shelled 13 Times in Past Day - Reconciliation Center
01:45 GMTImpact of Facebook Outage Minimal, Raises Questions About Whistleblower Reports - Expert
01:19 GMTThe Day Facebook Disappeared
01:07 GMTThe Other Side: Beijing Reportedly Feared Trump Might Goad PLA Into Attack As Early As October 2020
00:35 GMTAmplify Energy CEO Says No Indication of Further Pipeline Oil Leakage Off California Coast
00:11 GMTAndrew Yang Ditches Democrats, Calls for 'Dynamism' in US Politics Amid Creation of New Party
YesterdayZuckerberg Apologizes for Facebook, WhatsApp Disruption, Says Services Coming Back Online
YesterdayFormer Catalan Leader Puigdemont Urges Spanish Courts to Stop Trying to Extradite Him
YesterdayExperts Estimate Losses From Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp Outages at $160Mln
YesterdayUS Trade Chief Says Not Ruling Out Starting New Trade Probe on China
YesterdayOil Prices Hit Seven-Year High in US Sparking Economic Unease
Yesterday'We're Sorry': Facebook, Instagram & WhatsApp Slowly Coming Back Online After Six-Hour Outage
YesterdayParis Regrets Algeria's Decision to Recall Envoy From Paris - French Foreign Ministry
Yesterday‘We Are Going to Get Back to Vienna’: Iran’s FM Says JCPOA Talks to Resume by ‘Early November’
YesterdaySpanish Tax Agency to Investigate Pandora Papers Tax Evasion Cases - Treasury
YesterdayWall Street Plunges on Inflation Woes Monday, Tech Stocks Lead Losses With 2.1% Drop
YesterdayWhite House Says Recent Facebook Revelations Show Self-Regulation of Content ‘Not Working’