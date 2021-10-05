https://sputniknews.com/20211005/indian-parliamentarian-blames-pm-modis-leadership-for-countrywide-coal-shortage-1089686515.html

Indian Parliamentarian Blames PM Modi's Leadership for Countrywide Coal Shortage

Indian Parliamentarian Blames PM Modi's Leadership for Countrywide Coal Shortage

According to reports, India is witnessing a major coal crisis because of a sharp surge in demand across Europe and China. The crisis has worsened because of... 05.10.2021, Sputnik International

2021-10-05T17:19+0000

2021-10-05T17:19+0000

2021-10-05T17:19+0000

coal

energy

politics

politics

narendra modi

renewable energy

india

energy

politics

politics

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/06/1c/1083259749_0:0:1281:721_1920x0_80_0_0_9ef4011eb8024d8e6f5c21e9b6d9d7d8.jpg

Prominent Muslim leader and head of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday slammed the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi blaming the federal government for the country's coal shortage.Owaisi also cited a report published on Indian news website Scroll.Daily newspaper, ‘The Indian Express’, reported that on 30 September, as many as 39 thermal plants with a capacity to generate 52,530 megawatts of electricity, had coal stocks for less than three days.In an interview with the paper, federal Minister of Power and New & Renewable Energy Raj Kumar Singh said that although it is expected that demand could start tapering off from the latter half of October, the bridging of the fuel gap is still likely to be a “touch and go” affair and that he is bracing himself for what he reckons will be a trying “five or six months”.However, Singh asserted that his team is working continuously in coordination with other ministries to avert a crisis.He said that until now, “there is nowhere that we have not been able to supply the quantity of power required. If there has been load-shedding it must be for other reasons."

See you in the ice another article is "India short term beneficiary as China continues to boycott Australian coal". wacky. 1

Curtis James I was Suffering from herpes is a Terrible Experience which I suffered till I met a herbal doctor called Herbal Dr. Nelson. I tried all possible means to get cured but I never received a cure from any of the 7 hospitals I visited. Just July,21,2021 I saw a recent post of how Herbalist Dr. Nelson herbal medicine cured people & that he is a honest man to work with in the procedures on finding a cure, then i contacted him in trial & he sent me a herbal medicine with the full prescription on how to drink for two weeks & i exactly followed the guidelines that was given to me by Dr. Nelson to cut the long story short the herbal medicine flushed out my whole system & make the herpes virus inactive in my nervous system, All thanks to Dr Nelson who God is using to cure people of this terrible virus (herpes simplex virus) for anyone here that has herpes or other kinds of disease, should mail all his or her complain to Dr Nelson, Email;(drnelsonsaliu10@gmail.com) WhatsApp;+14436204203

2

india

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Rahul Trivedi https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926121_0:-1:627:627_100x100_80_0_0_d882e1a63f627c25b7a534fb8b8234d7.jpg

Rahul Trivedi https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926121_0:-1:627:627_100x100_80_0_0_d882e1a63f627c25b7a534fb8b8234d7.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Rahul Trivedi https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926121_0:-1:627:627_100x100_80_0_0_d882e1a63f627c25b7a534fb8b8234d7.jpg

coal, energy, politics, politics, narendra modi, renewable energy, india, energy, politics, politics, coal, narendra modi, power, energy, politics, india