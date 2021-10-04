https://sputniknews.com/20211004/former-catalan-leader-puigdemont-urges-spanish-courts-to-stop-trying-to-extradite-him-1089666534.html

Former Catalan Leader Puigdemont Urges Spanish Courts to Stop Trying to Extradite Him

Former Catalan Leader Puigdemont Urges Spanish Courts to Stop Trying to Extradite Him

MADRID (Sputnik) - Former Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont called on the Spanish judicial authorities to cease attempts to extradite him from other European... 04.10.2021, Sputnik International

2021-10-04T23:30+0000

2021-10-04T23:30+0000

2021-10-04T23:30+0000

spain

carles puigdemont

extradition

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107725/91/1077259124_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_230ecddcf91482fd008115505f735adf.jpg

Earlier in the day, the appeals court in Italy’s Sassari reviewed the request of the Spanish authorities to have Puigdemont extradited and ruled to suspend the execution of the order pending a decision of the European Union court on the politician's parliamentary immunity.Puigdemont has been evading the Spanish justice since October 2017, when he fled the country after being charged with secession over his role in the referendum and unilateral declaration of Catalonia’s independence, considered illegal by the Spanish government.On September 23, the former Catalan leader was detained in Italy's Sardinia but later released from custody.

spain

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

spain, carles puigdemont, extradition