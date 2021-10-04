Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211004/facebook-whatsapp--instagram-crash-for-users-worldwide-1089659786.html
Facebook, WhatsApp & Instagram Crash for Users Worldwide
Facebook, WhatsApp & Instagram Crash for Users Worldwide
According to the website Downdetector, which tracks technology failures, Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp users around the world are experiencing problems... 04.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-04T16:01+0000
2021-10-04T16:27+0000
tech
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/0e/1081762735_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_02092170a32e9561b4e00ab7040c26f3.jpg
Thousands of users on Monday reported that they were unable to use social media, as Facebook, WhatsApp, and Instagram were hit a massive outage, affecting heavily populated areas. Problems have been reported in Europe, as well as in Asia, North America, and South America.Reports suggested that Facebook could not be accessed, while Instagram users were having trouble with both the site and the mobile app. The cause of the technical issues remains unclear.In the meantime, Twitterians reacted to the big outage by posting a wave of memes mocking the complaints from Facebook users.
A pox on all their houses. May they all crash and die.
0
1
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/0e/1081762735_0:0:2731:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_4c5ce8a70eaec8d40aec76b07c5f0384.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
tech

Facebook, WhatsApp & Instagram Crash for Users Worldwide

16:01 GMT 04.10.2021 (Updated: 16:27 GMT 04.10.2021)
© AP Photo / Matt RourkeIn this May 16, 2012, file photo, the Facebook logo is displayed on a mobile device in Philadelphia
In this May 16, 2012, file photo, the Facebook logo is displayed on a mobile device in Philadelphia - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.10.2021
© AP Photo / Matt Rourke
Subscribe
According to the website Downdetector, which tracks technology failures, Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp users around the world are experiencing problems with accessing the networks.
Thousands of users on Monday reported that they were unable to use social media, as Facebook, WhatsApp, and Instagram were hit a massive outage, affecting heavily populated areas. Problems have been reported in Europe, as well as in Asia, North America, and South America.
Reports suggested that Facebook could not be accessed, while Instagram users were having trouble with both the site and the mobile app. The cause of the technical issues remains unclear.
In the meantime, Twitterians reacted to the big outage by posting a wave of memes mocking the complaints from Facebook users.
1803001
Discuss
Popular comments
A pox on all their houses. May they all crash and die.
Hampar Tokatlian
4 October, 19:52 GMT
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
16:58 GMT500+ Russian Companies to Present Products in Alibaba.com Online Expo
16:46 GMTEverton’s Andros Townsend Reveals What Cristiano Ronaldo Told Him When He Stormed Off Pitch
16:35 GMT'A True Fighter': Florida's First Lady Casey DeSantis Diagnosed With Breast Cancer
16:29 GMT'Back to Dark Ages': Kabul Reportedly Faces Blackout Due to Taliban's Failure to Pay Bills
16:23 GMTUS Supreme Court Sends Legal Challenge to Trump Border Wall Back to Lower Courts
16:21 GMTWhite House 'Looking at' Pandora Papers Leak, Biden Says
16:07 GMTPrying Space Eye? New US Military Branch Gets Its Own Intelligence Wing
16:01 GMTFacebook, WhatsApp & Instagram Crash for Users Worldwide
15:56 GMTWho's Behind the 'Pandora Papers' Leaks of Politicians' Offshore Assets?
15:52 GMTBiden Warns Not Raising Debt Ceiling Would Threaten Reserve Status of US Dollar
15:46 GMTRapper Snoop Dogg Says Prince Harry Has 'Big B*lls' as He Opens Up on Friendship With Royal Brothers
15:31 GMTKylian Mbappe Breaks Silence on Uncertain Paris Saint-Germain Future and Real Madrid Transfer
15:23 GMTGOP Senate Leader McConnell Tells Biden Dems Need No Republican Cooperation to Raise Debt Limit
15:19 GMTAngry London Drivers Drag Climate Activists off Road to Clear Traffic Jam
15:14 GMTTaiwan Calls for Security Cooperation With Australia As Chinese Jets Perform Frequent Fly-bys
14:58 GMTUS Soccer Appoints Investigator as It Becomes Latest Sport Caught Up in #MeToo Scandal
14:47 GMTIndian Government to Investigate Cases Revealed in Pandora Papers
14:46 GMTNord Stream 2 Operator Starts Filling First String of Pipeline With Gas
14:31 GMTPompeo Warns Biden Administration's Immigration Policy May Kill 'Kids All Across America'
14:31 GMTStar Trek Icon Shatner and Blue Origin VP Confirmed to Fly on New Shepard Spacecraft 12 October