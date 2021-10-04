Registration was successful!
Thousands of users on Monday reported that they were unable to use social media, as Facebook, WhatsApp, and Instagram were hit a massive outage, affecting heavily populated areas. Problems have been reported in Europe, as well as in Asia, North America, and South America.Reports suggested that Facebook could not be accessed, while Instagram users were having trouble with both the site and the mobile app. The cause of the technical issues remains unclear.In the meantime, Twitterians reacted to the big outage by posting a wave of memes mocking the complaints from Facebook users.
Hampar Tokatlian
A pox on all their houses. May they all crash and die.
0
1
Facebook, WhatsApp & Instagram Crash for Users Worldwide 16:01 GMT 04.10.2021 (Updated: 16:27 GMT 04.10.2021)
According to the website Downdetector, which tracks technology failures, Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp users around the world are experiencing problems with accessing the networks.
Thousands of users on Monday reported that they were unable to use social media, as
Facebook, WhatsApp, and Instagram were hit a massive outage
, affecting heavily populated areas. Problems have been reported in Europe, as well as in Asia, North America, and South America.
Reports suggested that Facebook could not be accessed, while Instagram users were having trouble with both the site and the mobile app. The cause of the technical issues remains unclear.
In the meantime, Twitterians reacted to the big outage by posting a wave of memes mocking the complaints from Facebook users.