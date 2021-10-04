https://sputniknews.com/20211004/facebook-whatsapp--instagram-crash-for-users-worldwide-1089659786.html

Facebook, WhatsApp & Instagram Crash for Users Worldwide

Facebook, WhatsApp & Instagram Crash for Users Worldwide

According to the website Downdetector, which tracks technology failures, Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp users around the world are experiencing problems... 04.10.2021, Sputnik International

2021-10-04T16:01+0000

2021-10-04T16:01+0000

2021-10-04T16:27+0000

tech

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/0e/1081762735_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_02092170a32e9561b4e00ab7040c26f3.jpg

Thousands of users on Monday reported that they were unable to use social media, as Facebook, WhatsApp, and Instagram were hit a massive outage, affecting heavily populated areas. Problems have been reported in Europe, as well as in Asia, North America, and South America.Reports suggested that Facebook could not be accessed, while Instagram users were having trouble with both the site and the mobile app. The cause of the technical issues remains unclear.In the meantime, Twitterians reacted to the big outage by posting a wave of memes mocking the complaints from Facebook users.

Hampar Tokatlian A pox on all their houses. May they all crash and die. 0

1

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

tech