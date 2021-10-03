https://sputniknews.com/20211003/ukraines-zelensky-says-ready-to-meet-putin-face-to-face-1089620643.html

Ukraine's Zelensky Says Ready to Meet Putin Face-to-Face

KIEV (Sputnik) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on 3 October that he was ready to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin behind closed doors. 03.10.2021, Sputnik International

"We are ready for this kind of meeting and I believe that meeting with the Russian president would be the right thing to do… We could have a very in-depth face-to-face conversation", he told a news briefing.Zelensky suggested that Putin's entourage did not want them to meet one-on-one for fear that a summit could produce an "unexpected result", but he said that he expected it to be fruitful.Speaking about a possible four-way meeting among the head of Russia, Ukraine, Germany, and France, Zelensky said that he was open to the prospect "in principle"."I think that any meeting at this level would help Ukraine address the Donbass tragedy and the issue of Crimea. I am confident that this meeting could be brought forward if Ukraine agreed not to raise certain issues, but we cannot afford it yet", he said.

sharknbake21 comedian zelensky ran out of ideas, has he? idiot the Ukranzis will never learn. EU talks big but, in the end, EU IS JUST ANOTHER WEAK POLITICAL ENTITY TO DO DO USA/ISRAHELL'S BIDING. 1

