Italians Go to Polls in Municipal Elections
Italians Go to Polls in Municipal Elections
ROME (Sputnik) - Italians in more than a thousand cities, towns, and villages across the country went to the polls on Sunday morning to elect mayors and... 03.10.2021
Italians Go to Polls in Municipal Elections

07:12 GMT 03.10.2021 (Updated: 07:16 GMT 03.10.2021)
© AP Photo / Andrew MedichiniA view of the Colosseum after the first stage of the restoration work was completed in Rome, Friday, July 1st, 2016. The Colosseum has emerged more imposing than ever after its most extensive restoration, a multi-million-euro cleaning to remove a dreary, undignified patina of soot and grime from the ancient arena, assailed by pollution in traffic-clogged Rome. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)
A view of the Colosseum after the first stage of the restoration work was completed in Rome, Friday, July 1st, 2016. The Colosseum has emerged more imposing than ever after its most extensive restoration, a multi-million-euro cleaning to remove a dreary, undignified patina of soot and grime from the ancient arena, assailed by pollution in traffic-clogged Rome. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini) - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.10.2021
© AP Photo / Andrew Medichini
ROME (Sputnik) - Italians in more than a thousand cities, towns, and villages across the country went to the polls on Sunday morning to elect mayors and municipal councilors.
Polls opened at 7 a.m. (5:00 GMT) in Rome, Milan, Naples, Turin, Bologna, Rimini, and the southern province of Calabria. More than 12 million Italians are eligible to cast ballots.
All eyes are on the polls in the capital and other major cities. A mayoral candidate needs to secure 50% of the vote plus one to avoid a runoff. The second round will be held from 17-18 October.
Former Italian premier Silvio Berlusconi attends the Seeds&Chips - Global Food Innovation summit, in Milan, Italy, Monday, May 8, 2017. United States former President Barack Obama will speak at the summit Tuesday. - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.09.2021
Party Source Says Italy's Former PM Berlusconi Admitted to Hospital for Second Time in a Week
1 September, 13:18 GMT
Polling stations will close at 3 p.m. on 4 October. Coronavirus restrictions are being enforced, including mandatory mask wearing and social distancing. People who do not have a digital COVID-19 pass are still allowed to vote.
