https://sputniknews.com/20211003/italians-go-to-polls-in-municipal-elections-1089618224.html

Italians Go to Polls in Municipal Elections

Italians Go to Polls in Municipal Elections

ROME (Sputnik) - Italians in more than a thousand cities, towns, and villages across the country went to the polls on Sunday morning to elect mayors and... 03.10.2021, Sputnik International

2021-10-03T07:12+0000

2021-10-03T07:12+0000

2021-10-03T07:16+0000

elections

italy

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107857/41/1078574184_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_17b0cb2a793c180349ecd5c061344969.jpg

Polls opened at 7 a.m. (5:00 GMT) in Rome, Milan, Naples, Turin, Bologna, Rimini, and the southern province of Calabria. More than 12 million Italians are eligible to cast ballots.All eyes are on the polls in the capital and other major cities. A mayoral candidate needs to secure 50% of the vote plus one to avoid a runoff. The second round will be held from 17-18 October.Polling stations will close at 3 p.m. on 4 October. Coronavirus restrictions are being enforced, including mandatory mask wearing and social distancing. People who do not have a digital COVID-19 pass are still allowed to vote.

https://sputniknews.com/20210901/party-source-says-italys-former-pm-berlusconi-admitted-to-hospital-for-second-time-in-a-week-1083769251.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

elections, italy