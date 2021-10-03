Registration was successful!
Indian Security Agency Recovers Air-Dropped Arms Consignment Near Pakistani Border
Indian Security Agency Recovers Air-Dropped Arms Consignment Near Pakistani Border
In June, two drones dropped explosive devices on an Indian Air Force station in Jammu. Since the incident, more sightings of UAVs have been reported by locals... 03.10.2021, Sputnik International
An Indian security agency has recovered an arms consignment, including an AK assault rifle, three magazines, 30 rounds, and a telescope along the India-Pakistan border, an official told reporters on Sunday.The recovery was made in the village of Sounjana (Jammu district) after villagers heard a humming sound and suspected a drone, the Jammu and Kashmir Police told reporters on Sunday.The village is approximately six kilometres away from the international border.Police have registered an official case regarding the matter, however, so far, they have been unable to identify the person who was supposed to receive the consignment on the Indian side.
06:18 GMT 03.10.2021
© AP Photo / Channi AnandIndia's Border Security Force (BSF) soldiers patrol near the India Pakistan border fencing at Garkhal in Akhnoor, about 35 kilometers (22 miles) west of Jammu, India, Tuesday, Aug.13, 2019
India's Border Security Force (BSF) soldiers patrol near the India Pakistan border fencing at Garkhal in Akhnoor, about 35 kilometers (22 miles) west of Jammu, India, Tuesday, Aug.13, 2019 - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.10.2021
© AP Photo / Channi Anand
Deexa Khanduri - Sputnik International
Deexa Khanduri
Sputnik correspondent
All materials
In June, two drones dropped explosive devices on an Indian Air Force station in Jammu. Since the incident, more sightings of UAVs have been reported by locals as well as forces deployed in the Jammu and Kashmir region.
An Indian security agency has recovered an arms consignment, including an AK assault rifle, three magazines, 30 rounds, and a telescope along the India-Pakistan border, an official told reporters on Sunday.
The recovery was made in the village of Sounjana (Jammu district) after villagers heard a humming sound and suspected a drone, the Jammu and Kashmir Police told reporters on Sunday.
The village is approximately six kilometres away from the international border.
Police have registered an official case regarding the matter, however, so far, they have been unable to identify the person who was supposed to receive the consignment on the Indian side.
