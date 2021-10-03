https://sputniknews.com/20211003/indian-security-agency-recovers-air-dropped-arms-consignment-near-pakistani-border-1089616779.html

Indian Security Agency Recovers Air-Dropped Arms Consignment Near Pakistani Border

Indian Security Agency Recovers Air-Dropped Arms Consignment Near Pakistani Border

In June, two drones dropped explosive devices on an Indian Air Force station in Jammu. Since the incident, more sightings of UAVs have been reported by locals... 03.10.2021, Sputnik International

2021-10-03T06:18+0000

2021-10-03T06:18+0000

2021-10-03T06:18+0000

pakistan

india

drones

jammu

drone strike

pakistan

jammu and kashmir

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107659/52/1076595276_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_04aeff19278d08d9b8732cfb20b6c049.jpg

An Indian security agency has recovered an arms consignment, including an AK assault rifle, three magazines, 30 rounds, and a telescope along the India-Pakistan border, an official told reporters on Sunday.The recovery was made in the village of Sounjana (Jammu district) after villagers heard a humming sound and suspected a drone, the Jammu and Kashmir Police told reporters on Sunday.The village is approximately six kilometres away from the international border.Police have registered an official case regarding the matter, however, so far, they have been unable to identify the person who was supposed to receive the consignment on the Indian side.

pakistan

india

jammu

jammu and kashmir

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Deexa Khanduri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1e/1081607388_0:0:961:960_100x100_80_0_0_e9e931b8c1e18fb41f3074e2145d7a3a.jpg

Deexa Khanduri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1e/1081607388_0:0:961:960_100x100_80_0_0_e9e931b8c1e18fb41f3074e2145d7a3a.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Deexa Khanduri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1e/1081607388_0:0:961:960_100x100_80_0_0_e9e931b8c1e18fb41f3074e2145d7a3a.jpg

pakistan, india, drones, jammu, drone strike, pakistan, jammu and kashmir