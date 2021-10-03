Indian Security Agency Recovers Air-Dropped Arms Consignment Near Pakistani Border

An Indian security agency has recovered an arms consignment, including an AK assault rifle, three magazines, 30 rounds, and a telescope along the India-Pakistan border, an official told reporters on Sunday.The recovery was made in the village of Sounjana (Jammu district) after villagers heard a humming sound and suspected a drone, the Jammu and Kashmir Police told reporters on Sunday.The village is approximately six kilometres away from the international border.Police have registered an official case regarding the matter, however, so far, they have been unable to identify the person who was supposed to receive the consignment on the Indian side.
In June, two drones dropped explosive devices on an Indian Air Force station in Jammu. Since the incident, more sightings of UAVs have been reported by locals as well as forces deployed in the Jammu and Kashmir region.
