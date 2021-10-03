Chris Christie: 2020 Joe Biden is 'Dead And Buried' as US President Capitulates to Progressives
© AFP 2021 / Robyn BECK Governor Chris Christie addresses the audience on the second day of the Republican National Convention on July 19, 2016 at the Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio
On Friday, US President Joe Biden ventured to Capitol Hill and met with members of the House Democratic Caucus in an attempt to remedy a party impasse over the bipartisan infrastructure bill and accompanying reconciliation package. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) has since set an October 31 deadline for the bill's passage.
Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie (R) proclaimed on Sunday that Biden has backtracked from his moderate-leaning, centrist-driven persona marketed during the 2020 presidential election.
"It's the death of 2020 Joe Biden. When he went to the Hill, 2020 Joe Biden is now officially dead and buried," Christie asserted on ABC's "This Week."
WOWZA: Ripping President Biden for "capitulating" to the radical elements in his party, Chris Christie declares "2020 Joe Biden is ... dead and buried." He then adds: "He couldn't stand up to the Taliban. How could we expect him to stand up to AOC?" pic.twitter.com/6JtitFR0mq— Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) October 3, 2021
The former New Jersey Governor suggested that Biden is "capitulating" to the progressive faction of the Democratic party, despite winning the 2020 nomination over progressives like Sens. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) and Elizabeth Warren (D-MA).
"And why should we be surprised? He couldn't stand up to the Taliban. How could we expect him to stand up to AOC?" Christie stated, referring to Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY).
Donna Brazile, a former acting Democratic National Convention chair, disagreed with several of Christie's comments, arguing that the latter is inappropriately weaponizing the US troop withdrawal from Afghanistan.
The US president has backed a two-track approach that seeks to satisfy calls from both moderates and progressives. The latter group has signaled that it would tank the $1.2 trillion bipartisan bill if it was presented without the accompanying $3.5 trillion reconciliation package.
Pelosi stated in a Saturday memo that "more time was needed" for the passage of the bills in the legislative chamber. She also emphasized that she would not set forth a bill that was destined for failure.
"Again, we will and must pass both bills soon. We have the responsibility and the opportunity to do so. People are waiting and want results," she said.
The House speaker has asked lawmakers to pass the bipartisan bill by October 31.