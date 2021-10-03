Registration was successful!
https://sputniknews.com/20211003/chris-christie-2020-joe-biden-is-dead-and-buried-as-us-president-capitulates-to-progressives-1089635105.html
Chris Christie: 2020 Joe Biden is 'Dead And Buried' as US President Capitulates to Progressives
Chris Christie: 2020 Joe Biden is 'Dead And Buried' as US President Capitulates to Progressives
On Friday, US President Joe Biden ventured to Capitol Hill and met with members of the House Democratic Caucus in an attempt to remedy a party impasse over the... 03.10.2021, Sputnik International
joe biden
chris christie
infrastructure bill
alexandria ocasio-cortez
2020 united states presidential election
A fat israeli take it up the buttsky stooge with about as much cred as jersey shore. Typical zio-media material from this author, though. Thumbs down.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
Evan Craighead
Evan Craighead
News
joe biden, chris christie, infrastructure bill, alexandria ocasio-cortez, 2020 united states presidential election

Chris Christie: 2020 Joe Biden is 'Dead And Buried' as US President Capitulates to Progressives

23:23 GMT 03.10.2021
Governor Chris Christie addresses the audience on the second day of the Republican National Convention on July 19, 2016 at the Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio
Governor Chris Christie addresses the audience on the second day of the Republican National Convention on July 19, 2016 at the Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.10.2021
© AFP 2021 / Robyn BECK
Evan Craighead
On Friday, US President Joe Biden ventured to Capitol Hill and met with members of the House Democratic Caucus in an attempt to remedy a party impasse over the bipartisan infrastructure bill and accompanying reconciliation package. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) has since set an October 31 deadline for the bill's passage.
Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie (R) proclaimed on Sunday that Biden has backtracked from his moderate-leaning, centrist-driven persona marketed during the 2020 presidential election.
"It's the death of 2020 Joe Biden. When he went to the Hill, 2020 Joe Biden is now officially dead and buried," Christie asserted on ABC's "This Week."
The former New Jersey Governor suggested that Biden is "capitulating" to the progressive faction of the Democratic party, despite winning the 2020 nomination over progressives like Sens. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) and Elizabeth Warren (D-MA).

"And why should we be surprised? He couldn't stand up to the Taliban. How could we expect him to stand up to AOC?" Christie stated, referring to Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY).

Donna Brazile, a former acting Democratic National Convention chair, disagreed with several of Christie's comments, arguing that the latter is inappropriately weaponizing the US troop withdrawal from Afghanistan.
The US president has backed a two-track approach that seeks to satisfy calls from both moderates and progressives. The latter group has signaled that it would tank the $1.2 trillion bipartisan bill if it was presented without the accompanying $3.5 trillion reconciliation package.
Pelosi stated in a Saturday memo that "more time was needed" for the passage of the bills in the legislative chamber. She also emphasized that she would not set forth a bill that was destined for failure.
"Again, we will and must pass both bills soon. We have the responsibility and the opportunity to do so. People are waiting and want results," she said.
The House speaker has asked lawmakers to pass the bipartisan bill by October 31.
vtvot tak
4 October, 02:28 GMT
Newsfeed
