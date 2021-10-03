https://sputniknews.com/20211003/chris-christie-2020-joe-biden-is-dead-and-buried-as-us-president-capitulates-to-progressives-1089635105.html

Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie (R) proclaimed on Sunday that Biden has backtracked from his moderate-leaning, centrist-driven persona marketed during the 2020 presidential election. The former New Jersey Governor suggested that Biden is "capitulating" to the progressive faction of the Democratic party, despite winning the 2020 nomination over progressives like Sens. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) and Elizabeth Warren (D-MA). Donna Brazile, a former acting Democratic National Convention chair, disagreed with several of Christie's comments, arguing that the latter is inappropriately weaponizing the US troop withdrawal from Afghanistan. The US president has backed a two-track approach that seeks to satisfy calls from both moderates and progressives. The latter group has signaled that it would tank the $1.2 trillion bipartisan bill if it was presented without the accompanying $3.5 trillion reconciliation package. Pelosi stated in a Saturday memo that "more time was needed" for the passage of the bills in the legislative chamber. She also emphasized that she would not set forth a bill that was destined for failure. The House speaker has asked lawmakers to pass the bipartisan bill by October 31.

