https://sputniknews.com/20211002/video-brazil-sees-5th-nationwide-protest-against-president-bolsonaro-since-may-1089612485.html

Video: Brazil Sees 5th Nationwide Protest Against President Bolsonaro Since May

Video: Brazil Sees 5th Nationwide Protest Against President Bolsonaro Since May

RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil (Sputnik) - Brazilians took to the streets of the country's major cities on Saturday to demand the impeachment of President Jair... 02.10.2021, Sputnik International

2021-10-02T21:10+0000

2021-10-02T21:10+0000

2021-10-02T21:10+0000

brazil

jair bolsonaro

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/02/1089612439_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_8937ef7b02d40e5e22b40bd0c11323c9.jpg

According to a Sputnik correspondent, social movements, unions and leftist political parties gathered in Rio de Janeiro to voice their discontent. The organizers attempted to bring in center and center-right forces to no avail. The protests are currently peaceful.Most of the banners and slogans chanted by the protesters are about the victims of the COVID-19 pandemic, whose number approaches 600,000, delays in acquiring vaccines, joblessness, hunger, as well as high gas prices.Protesters spoke in support of the previous president, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who is currently very popular among Brazilians. The country is scheduled to hold a presidential election in October 2022.The demonstrations are the fifth nationwide anti-Bolsonaro protest of the left-wing forces since May.Incidentally, a poll released the day before the protest revealed that a record 58% of polled Brazilians rejected Bolsonaro's work in office, with many agreeing that his performance has been either "bad" or "very bad."

brazil

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

brazil, jair bolsonaro