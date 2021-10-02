Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211002/video-brazil-sees-5th-nationwide-protest-against-president-bolsonaro-since-may-1089612485.html
Video: Brazil Sees 5th Nationwide Protest Against President Bolsonaro Since May
Video: Brazil Sees 5th Nationwide Protest Against President Bolsonaro Since May
RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil (Sputnik) - Brazilians took to the streets of the country's major cities on Saturday to demand the impeachment of President Jair... 02.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-02T21:10+0000
2021-10-02T21:10+0000
brazil
jair bolsonaro
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/02/1089612439_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_8937ef7b02d40e5e22b40bd0c11323c9.jpg
According to a Sputnik correspondent, social movements, unions and leftist political parties gathered in Rio de Janeiro to voice their discontent. The organizers attempted to bring in center and center-right forces to no avail. The protests are currently peaceful.Most of the banners and slogans chanted by the protesters are about the victims of the COVID-19 pandemic, whose number approaches 600,000, delays in acquiring vaccines, joblessness, hunger, as well as high gas prices.Protesters spoke in support of the previous president, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who is currently very popular among Brazilians. The country is scheduled to hold a presidential election in October 2022.The demonstrations are the fifth nationwide anti-Bolsonaro protest of the left-wing forces since May.Incidentally, a poll released the day before the protest revealed that a record 58% of polled Brazilians rejected Bolsonaro's work in office, with many agreeing that his performance has been either "bad" or "very bad."
brazil
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/02/1089612439_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_7309de3dfb4bdd364ecbfd898609555f.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
brazil, jair bolsonaro

Video: Brazil Sees 5th Nationwide Protest Against President Bolsonaro Since May

21:10 GMT 02.10.2021
© REUTERS / CARLA CARNIELA demonstrator burns a doll representing Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro during a protest against his administration in Sao Paulo, Brazil October 2, 2021.
A demonstrator burns a doll representing Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro during a protest against his administration in Sao Paulo, Brazil October 2, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.10.2021
© REUTERS / CARLA CARNIEL
Subscribe
RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil (Sputnik) - Brazilians took to the streets of the country's major cities on Saturday to demand the impeachment of President Jair Bolsonaro.
According to a Sputnik correspondent, social movements, unions and leftist political parties gathered in Rio de Janeiro to voice their discontent. The organizers attempted to bring in center and center-right forces to no avail. The protests are currently peaceful.
Most of the banners and slogans chanted by the protesters are about the victims of the COVID-19 pandemic, whose number approaches 600,000, delays in acquiring vaccines, joblessness, hunger, as well as high gas prices.
Protesters spoke in support of the previous president, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who is currently very popular among Brazilians. The country is scheduled to hold a presidential election in October 2022.
The demonstrations are the fifth nationwide anti-Bolsonaro protest of the left-wing forces since May.
Incidentally, a poll released the day before the protest revealed that a record 58% of polled Brazilians rejected Bolsonaro's work in office, with many agreeing that his performance has been either "bad" or "very bad."
432010
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
21:33 GMTTop Lockheed Martin Exec Spills Beans on Likely Base for Poland's Second F-35A Squadron - Report
21:10 GMTVideo: Brazil Sees 5th Nationwide Protest Against President Bolsonaro Since May
20:49 GMTTunisian President Promises New Government 'in Days' Following July Takeover
20:45 GMTUN Peacekeeper Dead, 4 Others Injured in Blast in Northern Mali - MINUSMA
20:19 GMTTerrorists Deliver Rockets With Toxic Agents to Syria's Idlib, Hama - Reports
19:49 GMTBlue Sunday: Tory Conference Bandwagon Rolls Back Into Manchester
19:44 GMTUS Economic Slump Unlikely, Stocks to See Healthy Correction in Long Term - Investor
19:03 GMTSyrian Pavilion at Dubai Expo 2020 Features Tablet in Language Predating Hebrew – Video
18:32 GMT'Orwellian': British Intelligence Base Reportedly Linked to IRGC Chief Soleimani Assassination
18:09 GMTDonald Trump Reveals Which Vaccine He Used to Shield Himself From COVID-19
18:04 GMTAlgeria Recalls Ambassador Over France's Visa Curbs, Reports Say
17:45 GMTFauci Lauds New Merck COVID-19 Drug That Cuts Death Rate by Half
17:12 GMTSenate Passes Extension of Highway Funding for 30 Days Amid Infrastructure Bill Stalls
17:07 GMTGeorgia's Governing Party Says 'No' to Snap Vote as Exit Poll Shows Lead in Local Elections
17:07 GMTBlack Woman Threatened Neighbours While Pretending to Be White Male KKK Member, Report Says
16:30 GMTUK Gov't Pressures Amazon Over Fake Police IDs in Wake of Sarah Everard Murder — Report
16:30 GMTAfter Farmers' Protest in Haryana Turns Ugly, State Chief to Commence Paddy Procurement on Sunday
16:21 GMTWhite House Explored Possibility of Making Payments After Breaching Debt Limit, Report Says
16:07 GMTWomen's March Holds Rally Against Abortion Ban in Washington, DC
15:55 GMTTrump Presses Texas House, Governor to Push Election Audit Bill, Praises Positive Impact on Midterms