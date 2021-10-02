Video: Brazil Sees 5th Nationwide Protest Against President Bolsonaro Since May
© REUTERS / CARLA CARNIELA demonstrator burns a doll representing Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro during a protest against his administration in Sao Paulo, Brazil October 2, 2021.
RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil (Sputnik) - Brazilians took to the streets of the country's major cities on Saturday to demand the impeachment of President Jair Bolsonaro.
According to a Sputnik correspondent, social movements, unions and leftist political parties gathered in Rio de Janeiro to voice their discontent. The organizers attempted to bring in center and center-right forces to no avail. The protests are currently peaceful.
Most of the banners and slogans chanted by the protesters are about the victims of the COVID-19 pandemic, whose number approaches 600,000, delays in acquiring vaccines, joblessness, hunger, as well as high gas prices.
Na Avenida Paulista (SP). #2OutForaBolsonaro.— Brasil de Fato (@brasildefato) October 2, 2021
Acompanhe a cobertura minuto a minuto: https://t.co/QE6134JYGv pic.twitter.com/HvIoAhUg2c
Protesters spoke in support of the previous president, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who is currently very popular among Brazilians. The country is scheduled to hold a presidential election in October 2022.
Largo Glênio Peres e Paço Municipal, no centro de Porto Alegre, já estão cheios para o #ForaBolsonaro— Paulo Pimenta (@DeputadoFederal) October 2, 2021
(Vídeo: Jorge Leão, via @brasildefato)#2OutForaBolsonaro 🇧🇷 🇻🇳 pic.twitter.com/DtNd02kDNB
The demonstrations are the fifth nationwide anti-Bolsonaro protest of the left-wing forces since May.
✊🏾✊🏾✊🏾 Sindicato na rua pelo #forabolsonaro e em defesa da democracia! #2outforabolsonaro— Sindicato dos Jornalistas SP (@JornalistasSP) October 2, 2021
📸 Eduardo Viné Boldt pic.twitter.com/SwSLSuSlf5
Incidentally, a poll released the day before the protest revealed that a record 58% of polled Brazilians rejected Bolsonaro's work in office, with many agreeing that his performance has been either "bad" or "very bad."