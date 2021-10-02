Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211002/chinas-census-sparks-fears-that-population-could-halve-by-2065-1089595167.html
China’s Census Sparks Fears That Population Could Halve by 2065
China’s Census Sparks Fears That Population Could Halve by 2065
China has long been the most populous country in the world. However, data from their 2020 census has sparked fears that the country could be poised for a... 02.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-02T00:41+0000
2021-10-02T00:41+0000
china
birth rate
one-child policy
population
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/102653/31/1026533188_0:262:2708:1785_1920x0_80_0_0_c4170fc9cf3b0b062c70eb38ee6c3e81.jpg
China’s 2020 census recorded 1.4 billion people, the largest figure in the world. However, the raw population figures are not what has sparked concern: it’s China’s birth rate of 1.3 children per woman.For a population to hold steady the birth rate needs to be around 2.1 children per woman. China has long had a birth rate under 2.1, largely due to the one-child policy. Even as the policy was modified and then lifted in 2015, the birth rate has continued to shrink.Two key factors are causing the crunch. The first is economic and the second is societal. Studies have shown that increases in real estate prices have a negative effect on the birth rate in China. As China’s economy has boomed, real estate has outpaced wage gains and has led to decreased birth rate.One of the ramifications of the one-child policy is that China’s population is incredibly imbalanced. Not only is a large portion of the population older, and thus cannot have children, but the population that is of childbearing age skews male. China faces its birth rate crisis due to societal, economic, and political forces.If China’s negative birth rate trend is not reversed, the country’s population could halve well before any previous projection had anticipated.Throughout human history, China has routinely been the most populous region in the world. If their declining birth rate is not aggressively addressed, the country will see its population dwindle and its economy sputter.
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Nevin Brown
Nevin Brown
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/102653/31/1026533188_0:8:2708:2039_1920x0_80_0_0_a85c529a555fa9492324508b7b43aed5.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
china, birth rate, one-child policy, population

China’s Census Sparks Fears That Population Could Halve by 2065

00:41 GMT 02.10.2021
© REUTERS / Kim Kyung-HoonЖенщина с ребенком в ожидании выступлений военных вертолетов и самолетов во время парада в честь 70-летия победы во Второй мировой войне в Пекине
Женщина с ребенком в ожидании выступлений военных вертолетов и самолетов во время парада в честь 70-летия победы во Второй мировой войне в Пекине - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.10.2021
© REUTERS / Kim Kyung-Hoon
Subscribe
Nevin Brown
All materials
China has long been the most populous country in the world. However, data from their 2020 census has sparked fears that the country could be poised for a significant population decline.
China’s 2020 census recorded 1.4 billion people, the largest figure in the world. However, the raw population figures are not what has sparked concern: it’s China’s birth rate of 1.3 children per woman.
For a population to hold steady the birth rate needs to be around 2.1 children per woman. China has long had a birth rate under 2.1, largely due to the one-child policy. Even as the policy was modified and then lifted in 2015, the birth rate has continued to shrink.
Two key factors are causing the crunch. The first is economic and the second is societal. Studies have shown that increases in real estate prices have a negative effect on the birth rate in China. As China’s economy has boomed, real estate has outpaced wage gains and has led to decreased birth rate.
One of the ramifications of the one-child policy is that China’s population is incredibly imbalanced. Not only is a large portion of the population older, and thus cannot have children, but the population that is of childbearing age skews male. China faces its birth rate crisis due to societal, economic, and political forces.
If China’s negative birth rate trend is not reversed, the country’s population could halve well before any previous projection had anticipated.
Jiang Quanbao and colleagues with the Institute for Population and Development Studies at Xian Jiaotong University, said that "if the fertility rate drops to 1, in 29 years the population in our country will fall by half."
Throughout human history, China has routinely been the most populous region in the world. If their declining birth rate is not aggressively addressed, the country will see its population dwindle and its economy sputter.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
00:55 GMTQueen Has Secretly Spent Millions of Pounds on Prince Andrew's Legal Battle - Report
00:41 GMTChina’s Census Sparks Fears That Population Could Halve by 2065
00:40 GMTGonna 'Get it Done': Biden Says Dems in Congress Will Pass Infrastructure Bill, Does Not Matter When
00:22 GMTUS Marine Pilots to Begin Testing F-35Bs on Japan’s De Facto Aircraft Carrier Izumo
00:10 GMTTunisian Parliament to Continue Working Despite President's Ban, Speaker Says
00:04 GMTGreece-France Deal Is 'Purely Defensive', FM Says, After Ankara Stated It Was Aimed Against Turkey
YesterdayUS Federal Agencies to Start Enforcing Biden Vaccine Mandate in November
YesterdayCuba Boasts 94.6% Have Gotten At least One Covid Vaccine Shot, Including Children as Young as Two
YesterdaySaakashvili Goes on Hunger Strike, Considers Himself Political Prisoner, Ombudswoman Says
YesterdayUS House January 6 Panel to Issue Criminal Referrals for Those Refusing Interviews
YesterdayBook Claims Trump Believed Canadian PM Trudeau's Mom Slept With 'All of the Rolling Stones'
YesterdayTaliban Say They Have Raided Daesh Hideout North of Kabul - Report
YesterdayBelarus to Turn Into 'United Military Base' With Russia in Case of Aggression, Lukashenko Says
YesterdaySen. Tom Cotton Demands Explanation From Blinken Who Reportedly Ditched Afghanistan Planning Meeting
YesterdayFlag-Wearing Man Throws Molotov Cocktail Into County Democratic HQ
YesterdayPalestinians Reportedly Down Israeli Quadcopter as Clashes in West Bank Continue for 3rd Month
YesterdayPornhub Probe After Fake 'Casting Cars' Spotted in Yorkshire Town
YesterdayWhat PSG’s Pursuit of Erling Haaland Really Means
Yesterday‘Caring’ Professor Advises His Female Students to Learn How to Cook to Avoid Getting Beaten by Men
YesterdayCBP Officer Seize $6.5 Million in Fake Currency From Russia