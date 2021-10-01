Russian International Reserves' Shares of Dollar, Euro Down; Gold, Yuan Up in Year to 31 March

Thus, the share of the euro in the international reserves of the Russian Federation for the year decreased to 28.8% from 30.3%, the share of US dollar to 20.9% from 23.7%.The share of gold increased by 0.7 percentage points, to 21.5%, and the Chinese yuan by 1 percentage point, to 13.2%. The share of the British pound increased by 0.6 percentage points to 6.7%.The share of other foreign currencies increased to 9% from 6.9%.
