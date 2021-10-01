https://sputniknews.com/20211001/russian-international-reserves-shares-of-dollar-euro-down-gold-yuan-up-in-year-to-31-march-1089584289.html

Russian International Reserves' Shares of Dollar, Euro Down; Gold, Yuan Up in Year to 31 March

In the period from 31 March 2020 to 31 March 2020, the Bank of Russia reduced the share of the euro and the US dollar in the country's...

Thus, the share of the euro in the international reserves of the Russian Federation for the year decreased to 28.8% from 30.3%, the share of US dollar to 20.9% from 23.7%.The share of gold increased by 0.7 percentage points, to 21.5%, and the Chinese yuan by 1 percentage point, to 13.2%. The share of the British pound increased by 0.6 percentage points to 6.7%.The share of other foreign currencies increased to 9% from 6.9%.

