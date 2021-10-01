Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211001/russian-international-reserves-shares-of-dollar-euro-down-gold-yuan-up-in-year-to-31-march-1089584289.html
Russian International Reserves' Shares of Dollar, Euro Down; Gold, Yuan Up in Year to 31 March
Russian International Reserves' Shares of Dollar, Euro Down; Gold, Yuan Up in Year to 31 March
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - In the period from 31 March 2020 to 31 March 2020, the Bank of Russia reduced the share of the euro and the US dollar in the country's... 01.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-01T15:59+0000
2021-10-01T15:59+0000
gold
reserves
russia
currency
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104624/86/1046248653_0:128:4621:2727_1920x0_80_0_0_7058cfc161ab05b224706ffd216e6fa0.jpg
Thus, the share of the euro in the international reserves of the Russian Federation for the year decreased to 28.8% from 30.3%, the share of US dollar to 20.9% from 23.7%.The share of gold increased by 0.7 percentage points, to 21.5%, and the Chinese yuan by 1 percentage point, to 13.2%. The share of the British pound increased by 0.6 percentage points to 6.7%.The share of other foreign currencies increased to 9% from 6.9%.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104624/86/1046248653_407:0:4214:2855_1920x0_80_0_0_ff2998e0c335c05cc786145eebdd6ad4.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
gold, reserves, russia, currency

Russian International Reserves' Shares of Dollar, Euro Down; Gold, Yuan Up in Year to 31 March

15:59 GMT 01.10.2021
© AFP 2021 / NIKLAS HALLE'N A cashier displays multiple denomination US dollar and British pound Sterling bank notes
A cashier displays multiple denomination US dollar and British pound Sterling bank notes - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.10.2021
© AFP 2021 / NIKLAS HALLE'N
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - In the period from 31 March 2020 to 31 March 2020, the Bank of Russia reduced the share of the euro and the US dollar in the country's international reserves in favour of gold, yuan, British pound and other currencies, according to the regulator's annual report.
Thus, the share of the euro in the international reserves of the Russian Federation for the year decreased to 28.8% from 30.3%, the share of US dollar to 20.9% from 23.7%.
The share of gold increased by 0.7 percentage points, to 21.5%, and the Chinese yuan by 1 percentage point, to 13.2%. The share of the British pound increased by 0.6 percentage points to 6.7%.
The share of other foreign currencies increased to 9% from 6.9%.
2400002
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
17:07 GMTTwo People Dead After Plane, Helicopter Collide in US State of Arizona - Photo, Video
17:01 GMTUS Failure to Raise Debt Limit Could Put Pressure on AAA Rating, Fitch Says
16:52 GMTUN Space Office Chief Confirms Regional Centre to Open in Russia by Year-End
16:49 GMTVenezuela Rolls Out New Currency, Eliminating Six Zeroes From Previous One
16:44 GMTTrump's Top Bizarre Encounters With World Leaders (As Told by Former White House Press Sec Grisham)
16:33 GMTBrexit to Blame? Brussels Supermarket Shelves Empty Due to 'Logistic Problems'
16:22 GMTLive Updates: US Democrats Resume Talks on Deadlocked Budget Bill After Pelosi Delays House Vote
16:13 GMTEx-President Saakashvili Detained in Georgia, Prime Minister Says
16:08 GMTJoe Rogan Claims Biden Faked Getting a Booster Dose of COVID-19 Vaccine
15:59 GMTRussian International Reserves' Shares of Dollar, Euro Down; Gold, Yuan Up in Year to 31 March
15:58 GMTUS VP's Office Rushes to Soothe Criticism After Her Praise of Israeli 'Ethnic Genocide' Comment
15:40 GMTIndian FM: Dealing With Rise of China 'in Many Ways' a Matter of 'Bilateral Choices'
15:38 GMTTrouble in Paradise? Democrats Still Squabbling Over Biden Agenda
15:38 GMTPolls Show No Conference Bounce for Labour Leader Starmer
15:00 GMTApart From Hungary, Gazprom Begins to Supply Gas Via TurkStream to Croatia
15:00 GMTWhat's Wrong With Chelsea? And Other Premier League Questions
14:59 GMTCEO of New Augmented Reality App Says It Will 'Democratise Solving Crime'
14:49 GMTMan Finds Unconventional Solution to UK Petrol Crisis… by Riding a Horse – Video
14:45 GMTIran Says 'Won't Tolerate Israeli Presence', Begins Military Drills Near Azerbaijani Border
14:44 GMTEU Eyes $2 Billion in Investments to Become Independent From Chinese Raw Materials