New Memoir Claims Prince Andrew Cozied Up to Epstein at his 'Eyes Wide Shut'-like Mansion - Report
The latest revelations come from a new autobiography by Katie Couric, in which she takes aim at a wide variety of celebrities, including fellow TV stars and... 01.10.2021, Sputnik International
New Memoir Claims Prince Andrew Cozied Up to Epstein at his 'Eyes Wide Shut'-like Mansion - Report
Kirill Kurevlev
Correspondent
US TV veteran Katie Couric gave a critical assessment of members of the British royal family, singling out Prince Andrew and Prince Harry, in particular, The Daily Mail reported
, citing the manuscript of the upcoming memoir.
According to the report, in the book Couric tells of how Prince Andrew cozied up to Jeffrey Epstein at a weird meal at his New York mansion and how Prince Harry, 27 at the time he met the TV host in 2012, allegedly stank of cigarettes and booze.
The TV presenter reportedly was at an infamous 2010 dinner at Jeffrey Epstein's mansion in New York, which included Prince Andrew, among other creme-de-la-creme guests.
"I couldn't imagine what Epstein and Andrew were up to, apart from trying to cultivate friends in the media. Which, in retrospect, they must have figured they'd need when the pedophilia charges started rolling in," she noted in the book.
She reportedly described the townhouse of the late disgraced financier as "Eyes Wide Shut with a twist
- creepy chandeliers and body-part art." Guests of the evening ate lasagna from small bowls, while Epstein "held court" in front of the fireplace with Chelsea Handler, Woody Allen, Soon-Yi Previn, George Stephanopoulos, and Charlie Rose, among others, according to Couric.
Brooks Perlin, her ex-boyfriend, reportedly even commented on how young the women who took their coats were.
More to the revelations concerning UK royals, Couric reportedly claimed she met Harry at a polo match in Brazil during what the TV personality called the prince's "wild-oats sowing phase
," allegedly two months before his infamous trip to Las Vegas, where he was caught naked while playing "strip billiards" in his hotel room.
And the stench of cigarettes and liquor seemed to "ooze from every pore
" in his body, she noted.
According to the Daily Mail, one of those who got to read the book before its release claimed that it "should be called Burning Bridges by Catty Couric as it literally reads like Kitty Kelley wrote it about Katie," alluding to the notoriously caustic celebrity biographer.
"She'll be stuck with her newsletter and Instagram stories for the rest of her working life even though the book oozes of her desperation to be back on network television hosting her own show," an unknown well-wisher familiar with the content of the memoir is quoted in the report as saying.
According to the report, after leaving NBC's Today, which she hosted for almost 15 years, Couric joined CBS to host the Evening News and conduct special reports for 60 Minutes on a $15 million a year salary, making her the best paid journalist in the world at the time.
The book, simply titled "Going There," is expected to be available
on October 26.