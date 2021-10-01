https://sputniknews.com/20211001/farewell-your-majesty-barbados-to-end-its-association-with-the-british-crown-1089569446.html

Farewell Your Majesty: Barbados to End Its Association With the British Crown

Although the island country in the southeastern Caribbean Sea gained independence from the United Kingdom in the 1960s, it has remained a member of the... 01.10.2021, Sputnik International

queen elizabeth ii

world

independence

british empire

commonwealth of nations

barbados

Barbados is on the verge of ending its colonial past as Prime Minister Mia Mottley has proposed the candidacy of Dame Sandra Mason for the post of the country's president local news agency Kevz Politics has reported. The outlet posted an excerpt of Ms Mottley's speech to the nation's parliament.Ms Mottley's statement came hours after the parliament of Barbados voted unanimously to amend the country's Constitution in order to make the nation a republic. Earlier this month, Prime Minister Mottley revealed that the debate on the country's association with the British Crown has been going on in Barbados for two decades and the island nation has finally decided to become "independent".Currently, Dame Sandra Mason holds the post of governor-general of Barbados, a representative of Queen Elizabeth II. If parliament approves her candidacy, Ms Mason will become the country's first president on 30 November 2021, on the same date the country gained independence from the United Kingdom in 1966.If all goes as planned the move will reduce Queen Elizabeth's reign to 15 countries. Jamaica is another nation that has expressed a desire to remove the British monarch as its nominal head of state. Mark Golding, who heads the People's National Party said the measure is of vital importance.

itchyvet Hoorah, about time too, can't wait for my country Australia to do the same thing. 0

