Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
BREAKING: Senate Passes Stopgap Bill to Avoid Government Shutdown, Default Until December
https://sputniknews.com/20210930/female-indian-air-force-officer-complains-of-intimidation-after-accusing-colleague-of-rape-1089542284.html
Female Indian Air Force Officer Complains of Intimidation After Accusing Colleague of Rape
Female Indian Air Force Officer Complains of Intimidation After Accusing Colleague of Rape
India saw an average of as many as 77 cases of rape reported each day in 2020. The recently released National Crime Bureau Records indicate that about 28,046... 30.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-30T17:50+0000
2021-09-30T17:50+0000
indian air force
india
india
rape
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/101799/65/1017996549_0:308:4545:2864_1920x0_80_0_0_fda0c4fe626ba53cdbb023e6e53e2f17.jpg
A female Indian Air Force (IAF) officer has accused her seniors of exerting pressure on her to withdraw rape charges that she levelled against a male colleague. She has accused the authorities of subjecting her to a banned "two-finger" test to ascertain rape after she reported the incident.On Thursday, the National Commission for Women - the highest watchdog for women's rights in the country - took an interest in the incident and objected to the fact that the officer had been subjected to the "banned, intrusive test". It stated that the test violated the victim's dignity and right to privacy.The female officer has alleged in her complaint to the police that she was approached by a wing commander who "advised" her to think about her future - including the ramifications for her family and intimidating her from lodging a formal complaint. She alleged that she was asked to say in a written statement that the episode was consensual after which she summoned up the courage to report the sexual abuse. The victim said that after she lodged a formal report, the IAF doctors subjected her to the "banned and intrusive two-finger test" to ascertain rape. She was told that the test was "negative" and was cajoled by a commandant to withdraw her complaint as it would bring disrepute on the Air Force and herself. Dissatisfied with the inquiry being conducted by the Air Force authorities, the rape victim approached the Indian police, 10 days after the incident occurred and no action had yet been taken against the accused.The National Commission of Women chairwoman, Rekha Sharma, has written to the Air Chief Marshal of the Indian Air Force to investigate the matter and "impart necessary knowledge to doctors in the Air Force that the banned test has been termed unscientific". The rape victim has alleged that she was questioned about her "sexual history".The alleged assault took place on 10 September when the officer travelled for training to the Air Force Administrative College in the city of Coimbatore, in Tamil Nadu state. The accused officer - a 29-year-old Flight Lieutenant - was also part of the training group.The accused officer was arrested by police on 27 September, after a criminal complaint was filed against him.The case has set off a debate about whether the Indian police can put defence personnel on trial. The accused officer's lawyer has said that he can be tried only under the special Air Force Act.After the victim made her report to the police, the accused defence officer is being tried as a civilian under the purview of the Indian Penal Code and not by defence authorities. The police have maintained that the victim was unhappy with the inquiry conducted by the Air Force Administrative College where the assault occurred and that was the reason she approached the police.Coimbatore Commissioner of Police, Deepak M. Damor, was quoted by Indian news website NDTV as saying: "There is no provision in the law to transfer a police report to the Air Force. Police will complete the investigation and file a report before the court."
https://sputniknews.com/20210827/rapes-happen-all-the-time-ministers-comment-in-indias-karnataka-sparks-outrage-1083731192.html
https://sputniknews.com/20210315/from-nirbhaya-to-hathras-gang-rape-cases-spark-massive-protests-outrage-across-india-1082345924.html
india
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Priya Yadav
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/01/1081944855_0:29:2048:2077_100x100_80_0_0_fcca548f1670eac15afebf8b8e336044.jpg
Priya Yadav
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/01/1081944855_0:29:2048:2077_100x100_80_0_0_fcca548f1670eac15afebf8b8e336044.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/101799/65/1017996549_197:0:4016:2864_1920x0_80_0_0_760878666f71c0d85aa811257aec7143.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
indian air force, india, india, rape

Female Indian Air Force Officer Complains of Intimidation After Accusing Colleague of Rape

17:50 GMT 30.09.2021
© AFP 2021 / Noah SEELAMIndian students of Saint Joseph Degree college participate in an anti-rape protest in Hyderabad on September 13, 2013
Indian students of Saint Joseph Degree college participate in an anti-rape protest in Hyderabad on September 13, 2013 - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.09.2021
© AFP 2021 / Noah SEELAM
Subscribe
Priya Yadav - Sputnik International
Priya Yadav
All materials
India saw an average of as many as 77 cases of rape reported each day in 2020. The recently released National Crime Bureau Records indicate that about 28,046 incidents of rape were registered during the year. There is, however, little or no data available in public domain about rape occurring in the defence forces.
A female Indian Air Force (IAF) officer has accused her seniors of exerting pressure on her to withdraw rape charges that she levelled against a male colleague. She has accused the authorities of subjecting her to a banned "two-finger" test to ascertain rape after she reported the incident.
On Thursday, the National Commission for Women - the highest watchdog for women's rights in the country - took an interest in the incident and objected to the fact that the officer had been subjected to the "banned, intrusive test". It stated that the test violated the victim's dignity and right to privacy.
The female officer has alleged in her complaint to the police that she was approached by a wing commander who "advised" her to think about her future - including the ramifications for her family and intimidating her from lodging a formal complaint.
She alleged that she was asked to say in a written statement that the episode was consensual after which she summoned up the courage to report the sexual abuse.
The victim said that after she lodged a formal report, the IAF doctors subjected her to the "banned and intrusive two-finger test" to ascertain rape.
She was told that the test was "negative" and was cajoled by a commandant to withdraw her complaint as it would bring disrepute on the Air Force and herself.
Dissatisfied with the inquiry being conducted by the Air Force authorities, the rape victim approached the Indian police, 10 days after the incident occurred and no action had yet been taken against the accused.
The National Commission of Women chairwoman, Rekha Sharma, has written to the Air Chief Marshal of the Indian Air Force to investigate the matter and "impart necessary knowledge to doctors in the Air Force that the banned test has been termed unscientific".
The rape victim has alleged that she was questioned about her "sexual history".
The alleged assault took place on 10 September when the officer travelled for training to the Air Force Administrative College in the city of Coimbatore, in Tamil Nadu state. The accused officer - a 29-year-old Flight Lieutenant - was also part of the training group.
The accused officer was arrested by police on 27 September, after a criminal complaint was filed against him.
A man holds a poster and candle during a protest against the alleged gang rape and killing of a Dalit woman, in Ahmedabad, India, Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020 - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.08.2021
'Rapes Happen All the Time': Minister's Comment in India's Karnataka Sparks Outrage
27 August, 12:13 GMT
The case has set off a debate about whether the Indian police can put defence personnel on trial. The accused officer's lawyer has said that he can be tried only under the special Air Force Act.
After the victim made her report to the police, the accused defence officer is being tried as a civilian under the purview of the Indian Penal Code and not by defence authorities.
The police have maintained that the victim was unhappy with the inquiry conducted by the Air Force Administrative College where the assault occurred and that was the reason she approached the police.
Women activists hold banners and participate in a protest demanding justice in the case of a vet who was gang-raped and killed last week, in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, 3 December 2019. - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.03.2021
From Nirbhaya to Hathras: Gang Rape Cases Spark Massive Protests, Outrage Across India
15 March, 15:17 GMT
Coimbatore Commissioner of Police, Deepak M. Damor, was quoted by Indian news website NDTV as saying: "There is no provision in the law to transfer a police report to the Air Force. Police will complete the investigation and file a report before the court."
000021
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
17:50 GMTFemale Indian Air Force Officer Complains of Intimidation After Accusing Colleague of Rape
17:34 GMTSenate Passes Last Minute Bill to Avoid Gov’t Shutdown Amid Congressional Deadlock Over Budget, Debt
17:20 GMTCanadian Military Used COVID-19 to Test Afghan-Like Propaganda Techniques on Citizens: Report
17:01 GMTSushant Singh Rajput Death: Late Actor's Absconding Friend Kunal Jani Arrested in Drug Probe
17:00 GMTTriple World Сhampion Speed Skater Elise Christie Reveals She Was Drugged and Raped Aged 19
17:00 GMTAfter Test of Hypersonic Missile Able to Evade US Defences, DPRK Vows More Arms to Deter Aggression
16:10 GMTLive Updates: US Senate Approves Stopgap Funding to Avoid Gov't Shutdown
15:52 GMTPelosi: US House to Vote on Bill to Avert Gov't Shutdown Thursday After Senate Passes It
15:47 GMTParents in California Seek Legal Ban Against Prayers to Aztec Gods in Public Schools, Media Says
15:40 GMTLa Palma Volcano Continues to Erupt as Rivers of Lava Pour Into Sea
15:38 GMTEveryone Equal During Fuel Crisis: Ronaldo’s Driver Queues for Hours to Fill Up Star’s Bentley
15:27 GMTIran's Nuclear Chief Says June Sabotage Inflicted Severe Damage on Karaj Facility
15:23 GMT'Dear Media, I'm Not Former Punjab Chief': Indian Footballer Clears Up Mistaken Identity
15:21 GMTEXPO 2020 Opening Ceremony in Dubai
15:13 GMTRussian Deputy Envoy to OSCE: YouTube Removed RT's Channels With Berlin's Backing
15:05 GMTUS Tests New Domain Awareness Systems For Airspace Along Canadian Border, DHS Says
14:57 GMTChina's 'Artificial Sun' Could Generate Electricity in a Decade in Race to Harness Fusion Technology
14:53 GMTZakharova Urges Berlin to Assess Youtube's Decision to Remove RT's German Channels
14:46 GMTThe Sarah Everard Case is ‘Harrowing’ and is Part of ‘Epidemic’ of Male Violence, Says UK Barrister
14:30 GMTThe Winner Takes It All: China Secures LNG Mega Deal With Qatar Amid Europe’s Gas Crunch