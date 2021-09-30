Registration was successful!
International
LIVE: EXPO 2020 Opening Ceremony in Dubai
The exhibition will open its doors to visitors on 1 October 2021 and will end on 31 March 2022.
EXPO 2020 gets underway in Dubai with an official opening ceremony on Thursday. The main concept of the upcoming event is "Connecting Minds, Creating the Future".Currently 191 countries throughout the world have confirmed their participation in the exhibition. The number of visitors to the exhibition is expected to reach 25 million.Although the exhibition is taking place in 2021, the organisers will retain the name Expo 2020 for marketing and branding purposes, which signifies the first time a World Expo has been postponed rather than cancelled.The EXPO exhibition has been held every five years since 1851.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
dubai
EXPO 2020 Opening Ceremony in Dubai
The exhibition will open its doors to visitors on 1 October 2021 and will end on 31 March 2022.
EXPO 2020 gets underway in Dubai with an official opening ceremony on Thursday. The main concept of the upcoming event is "Connecting Minds, Creating the Future".
Currently 191 countries throughout the world have confirmed their participation in the exhibition. The number of visitors to the exhibition is expected to reach 25 million.
Although the exhibition is taking place in 2021, the organisers will retain the name Expo 2020 for marketing and branding purposes, which signifies the first time a World Expo has been postponed rather than cancelled.
The EXPO exhibition has been held every five years since 1851.
