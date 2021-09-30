https://sputniknews.com/20210930/expo-2020-opening-ceremony-in-dubai-1089537552.html

EXPO 2020 Opening Ceremony in Dubai

EXPO 2020 Opening Ceremony in Dubai

The exhibition will open its doors to visitors on 1 October 2021 and will end on 31 March 2022. 30.09.2021, Sputnik International

2021-09-30T15:21+0000

2021-09-30T15:21+0000

2021-09-30T15:21+0000

dubai

world

expo 2020

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/1e/1089537506_0:105:3199:1904_1920x0_80_0_0_2926392490f8869ace0e7d2eb74db737.jpg

EXPO 2020 gets underway in Dubai with an official opening ceremony on Thursday. The main concept of the upcoming event is "Connecting Minds, Creating the Future".Currently 191 countries throughout the world have confirmed their participation in the exhibition. The number of visitors to the exhibition is expected to reach 25 million.Although the exhibition is taking place in 2021, the organisers will retain the name Expo 2020 for marketing and branding purposes, which signifies the first time a World Expo has been postponed rather than cancelled.The EXPO exhibition has been held every five years since 1851.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!

brenton cent How I was cured of my herpes virus I have been diagnosed with genital herpes for 2 years and am looking for a cure. I read a testimony on this platform from a woman who was cured of diabetes with Doctor Ahmed Usman Herbal Medicine, after much discussion and some questions that he prepared herbal medicine and asked for my address. 3 days later I received the herbal medicine and his secretariat including the official email address of the doctor. I contacted the doctor through his letter and drank herbal medicine for 21 days. After I finished herbal medicine, I went for a test and my IgG result was confirmed negative with no virus found in my blood. Contact Doctor Ahmed and let yourself be cured. email him at; drahmedusman5104@gmail.com or send him a WhatsApp SMS +14436204203. He has herbal remedies for diabetes, hepatitis, cancer, leukemia, fibrosis 0

1

dubai

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

EXPO 2020 Opening Ceremony in Dubai EXPO 2020 Opening Ceremony in Dubai 2021-09-30T15:21+0000 true PT1S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

dubai, world, expo 2020, видео