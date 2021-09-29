https://sputniknews.com/20210929/us-aviation-agency-says-virgin-galactic-may-resume-operations-after-closing-mishap-probe-1089532521.html

US Aviation Agency Says Virgin Galactic May Resume Operations After Closing Mishap Probe

US Aviation Agency Says Virgin Galactic May Resume Operations After Closing Mishap Probe

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said in a statement that Virgin Galactic may resume flight operations after it concluded... 29.09.2021, Sputnik International

2021-09-29T23:27+0000

2021-09-29T23:27+0000

2021-09-29T23:27+0000

virgin galactic

faa

federal aviation administration (faa)

mishap

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/1d/1089532475_0:52:3000:1740_1920x0_80_0_0_f18782c37b5952f60ff68796a058cdd7.jpg

"Today, the FAA closed the mishap investigation of the July 11 Virgin Galactic Unity 22 launch," the FAA said on Wednesday. "The FAA required Virgin Galactic to implement changes on how it communicates to the FAA during flight operations to keep the public safe. Virgin Galactic has made the required changes and can return to flight operations."The FAA said it determined that Virgin Galactic's spacecraft, which was carrying owner Richard Branson, deviated from its assigned airspace when it descended from space and the company failed to notify the agency about the incident as required.Earlier in the month, FAA grounded all future Virgin Galactic flights until an inquiry into an accident on the company's well-publicized July 11th flight was completed. Pilots reportedly ignored warnings and the spacecraft strayed off course and out of its allocated airspace for over two minutes.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

virgin galactic, faa, federal aviation administration (faa), mishap