International
US Aviation Agency Says Virgin Galactic May Resume Operations After Closing Mishap Probe
US Aviation Agency Says Virgin Galactic May Resume Operations After Closing Mishap Probe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said in a statement that Virgin Galactic may resume flight operations after it concluded... 29.09.2021, Sputnik International
"Today, the FAA closed the mishap investigation of the July 11 Virgin Galactic Unity 22 launch," the FAA said on Wednesday. "The FAA required Virgin Galactic to implement changes on how it communicates to the FAA during flight operations to keep the public safe. Virgin Galactic has made the required changes and can return to flight operations."The FAA said it determined that Virgin Galactic's spacecraft, which was carrying owner Richard Branson, deviated from its assigned airspace when it descended from space and the company failed to notify the agency about the incident as required.Earlier in the month, FAA grounded all future Virgin Galactic flights until an inquiry into an accident on the company's well-publicized July 11th flight was completed. Pilots reportedly ignored warnings and the spacecraft strayed off course and out of its allocated airspace for over two minutes.
US Aviation Agency Says Virgin Galactic May Resume Operations After Closing Mishap Probe

23:27 GMT 29.09.2021
© REUTERS / GENE BLEVINSVirgin Galactic’s space tourism rocket plane SpaceShipTwo returns after a test flight from Mojave Air and Space Port in Mojave, California, U.S. December 13, 2018.
Virgin Galactic’s space tourism rocket plane SpaceShipTwo returns after a test flight from Mojave Air and Space Port in Mojave, California, U.S. December 13, 2018. - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.09.2021
© REUTERS / GENE BLEVINS
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said in a statement that Virgin Galactic may resume flight operations after it concluded its investigation of the Unity 22 launch mishap that took place in the state of New Mexico in July.
"Today, the FAA closed the mishap investigation of the July 11 Virgin Galactic Unity 22 launch," the FAA said on Wednesday. "The FAA required Virgin Galactic to implement changes on how it communicates to the FAA during flight operations to keep the public safe. Virgin Galactic has made the required changes and can return to flight operations."
The FAA said it determined that Virgin Galactic's spacecraft, which was carrying owner Richard Branson, deviated from its assigned airspace when it descended from space and the company failed to notify the agency about the incident as required.
Earlier in the month, FAA grounded all future Virgin Galactic flights until an inquiry into an accident on the company's well-publicized July 11th flight was completed. Pilots reportedly ignored warnings and the spacecraft strayed off course and out of its allocated airspace for over two minutes.
