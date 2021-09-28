Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

https://sputniknews.com/20210928/prince-andrew-slammed-journalists-who-poke-their-noses-everywhere-in-candid-verging-on-rude-rant-1089479190.html
Prince Andrew Slammed Journalists Who ‘Poke Their Noses Everywhere' in ‘Candid Verging on Rude' Rant
Prince Andrew Slammed Journalists Who ‘Poke Their Noses Everywhere' in ‘Candid Verging on Rude' Rant
Embattled Prince Andrew is currently facing a civil lawsuit for “battery and infliction of emotional distress” filed by an alleged Jeffrey Epstein victim, who... 28.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-28T11:37+0000
2021-09-28T11:37+0000
prince andrew
wikileaks
wikileaks
uk
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/0c/1089001743_0:0:2800:1575_1920x0_80_0_0_5f4de5dd717d81ad2557f5dc107921ae.jpg
Prince Andrew once offered some “astonishingly candid" remarks bordering on “the rude” at an official engagement, according to US diplomatic cables revealed by WikiLeaks and cited by The Guardian. The American ambassador to the Central Asian state of Kyrgyzstan, Tatiana Gfoeller, was privy to some choice verbal soliloquy from the royal, who has since stepped away from public duties over the Epstein sex abuse scandal. Prince Andrew, who has to his credit a 22-year long military career and served as a helicopter pilot in the Falklands War, became an ambassador for British trade upon leaving the Navy, with military technology high on his list of priorities, writes the outlet. In late October 2008, the Duke of York attended a brunch with British and Canadian business people at a hotel in the Kyrgyzstan capital, Bishkek, where he served up some "rude language”, according to the cable from the US embassy to Washington. According to the envoy, the Queen’s son was referencing an investigation by the Serious Fraud Office, subsequently closed, into “alleged kickbacks a senior Saudi royal had received in exchange for the multi-year, lucrative BAE Systems contract to provide equipment and training to Saudi security forces".The dispatch stated that Prince Andrew went on to rant at “these (expletive) journalists, especially from the National Guardian, who poke their noses everywhere”, ostensibly rendering it more difficult for British businessmen to do business. The royal was described as being reportedly “super-engaged”, telling the US ambassador directly that Britain was “back in the thick of playing the Great Game”, adding tongue-in-cheek: “And this time we aim to win!” The Duke of York is currently facing a civil lawsuit in the United States amid Jeffrey Epstein’s main accuser Virginia Giuffre's claims that she was sexually assaulted by the royal when she was still deemed underage in the US. Roberts Giuffre (née Roberts) insists that she was forced to have sex with the British royal at least three times by convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. The tycoon was charged in July 2019 of running a sex trafficking network of minors. His alleged accomplice, British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell, has been charged with grooming and sex trafficking girls for the financier and is being held in the Metropolitan Detention Centre in Brooklyn pending her November trial. Epstein died in a New York jail cell in 2019, with his death officially ruled a suicide. The Queen’s second son has publicly denied all claims made by his accuser, saying that he can’t remember ever meeting the woman, whom he has accused of lying. While the duke’s legal team has been trying to dismiss the case over the past few weeks based on technical claims, reports have now emerged that security services fear the prince may be vulnerable to blackmail over his ties with the late billionaire pedophile Epstein. Security officials have ostensibly reviewed the security of Prince Andrew's internet and phone connections in case of bugging.
If Andrew hadn't poked his pud into an underaged girl, the media wouldn't be asking about it. Andrew belongs in prison, and he knows it.
1
1
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Svetlana Ekimenko
Svetlana Ekimenko
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/0c/1089001743_161:0:2650:1867_1920x0_80_0_0_abb5cbdcf8af1d48e8cc987af43a2bc7.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
prince andrew, wikileaks, wikileaks, uk

Prince Andrew Slammed Journalists Who ‘Poke Their Noses Everywhere' in ‘Candid Verging on Rude' Rant

11:37 GMT 28.09.2021
© REUTERS / LILLIAN SUWANRUMPHABritain's Prince Andrew, Duke of York leaves after speaking at the ASEAN Business and Investment Summit in Bangkok on November 3, 2019
Britain's Prince Andrew, Duke of York leaves after speaking at the ASEAN Business and Investment Summit in Bangkok on November 3, 2019 - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.09.2021
© REUTERS / LILLIAN SUWANRUMPHA
Subscribe
Svetlana Ekimenko
All materialsWrite to the author
Embattled Prince Andrew is currently facing a civil lawsuit for “battery and infliction of emotional distress” filed by an alleged Jeffrey Epstein victim, who claims she was forced to have sex with the Queen’s son on three occasions when she was 17, with the royal rejecting all accusations.
Prince Andrew once offered some “astonishingly candid" remarks bordering on “the rude” at an official engagement, according to US diplomatic cables revealed by WikiLeaks and cited by The Guardian.
The American ambassador to the Central Asian state of Kyrgyzstan, Tatiana Gfoeller, was privy to some choice verbal soliloquy from the royal, who has since stepped away from public duties over the Epstein sex abuse scandal.
Prince Andrew, who has to his credit a 22-year long military career and served as a helicopter pilot in the Falklands War, became an ambassador for British trade upon leaving the Navy, with military technology high on his list of priorities, writes the outlet. In late October 2008, the Duke of York attended a brunch with British and Canadian business people at a hotel in the Kyrgyzstan capital, Bishkek, where he served up some "rude language”, according to the cable from the US embassy to Washington.

"… [Andrew] turned to the general issue of promoting British economic interests abroad. He railed at British anticorruption investigators, who had had the 'idiocy' of almost scuttling the al-Yamama deal with Saudi Arabia," Gfoeller is cited as writing.

According to the envoy, the Queen’s son was referencing an investigation by the Serious Fraud Office, subsequently closed, into “alleged kickbacks a senior Saudi royal had received in exchange for the multi-year, lucrative BAE Systems contract to provide equipment and training to Saudi security forces".
The dispatch stated that Prince Andrew went on to rant at “these (expletive) journalists, especially from the National Guardian, who poke their noses everywhere”, ostensibly rendering it more difficult for British businessmen to do business.
“The crowd practically clapped," added the US diplomat.
The royal was described as being reportedly “super-engaged”, telling the US ambassador directly that Britain was “back in the thick of playing the Great Game”, adding tongue-in-cheek: “And this time we aim to win!”
© Photo : Florida Southern District CourtPrince Andrew, Virginia Roberts Giuffre, and Ghislaine Maxwell. This photo was included in an affidavit in which Giuffre alleged that she was directed to have sex with Andrew
Prince Andrew, Virginia Roberts Giuffre, and Ghislaine Maxwell. This photo was included in an affidavit in which Giuffre alleged that she was directed to have sex with Andrew - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.09.2021
Prince Andrew, Virginia Roberts Giuffre, and Ghislaine Maxwell. This photo was included in an affidavit in which Giuffre alleged that she was directed to have sex with Andrew
© Photo : Florida Southern District Court
The Duke of York is currently facing a civil lawsuit in the United States amid Jeffrey Epstein’s main accuser Virginia Giuffre's claims that she was sexually assaulted by the royal when she was still deemed underage in the US.
© AP Photo / Bebeto MatthewsVirginia Roberts Giuffre, center, who says she was trafficked by sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, holds a news conference outside a Manhattan court
Virginia Roberts Giuffre, center, who says she was trafficked by sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, holds a news conference outside a Manhattan court - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.09.2021
Virginia Roberts Giuffre, center, who says she was trafficked by sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, holds a news conference outside a Manhattan court
© AP Photo / Bebeto Matthews
Roberts Giuffre (née Roberts) insists that she was forced to have sex with the British royal at least three times by convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. The tycoon was charged in July 2019 of running a sex trafficking network of minors.
© AP Photo / Elizabeth WilliamsGhislaine Maxwell, center, appears in Manhattan Federal court flanked by her attorneys, Bobbi C. Sternheim, left, and Jeff Paugliuca, right, and a US Marshal, rear, during her arraignment on a superceding indictment, Friday, April 23, 2021, in New York.
Ghislaine Maxwell, center, appears in Manhattan Federal court flanked by her attorneys, Bobbi C. Sternheim, left, and Jeff Paugliuca, right, and a US Marshal, rear, during her arraignment on a superceding indictment, Friday, April 23, 2021, in New York. - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.09.2021
Ghislaine Maxwell, center, appears in Manhattan Federal court flanked by her attorneys, Bobbi C. Sternheim, left, and Jeff Paugliuca, right, and a US Marshal, rear, during her arraignment on a superceding indictment, Friday, April 23, 2021, in New York.
© AP Photo / Elizabeth Williams
His alleged accomplice, British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell, has been charged with grooming and sex trafficking girls for the financier and is being held in the Metropolitan Detention Centre in Brooklyn pending her November trial. Epstein died in a New York jail cell in 2019, with his death officially ruled a suicide.
The Queen’s second son has publicly denied all claims made by his accuser, saying that he can’t remember ever meeting the woman, whom he has accused of lying. While the duke’s legal team has been trying to dismiss the case over the past few weeks based on technical claims, reports have now emerged that security services fear the prince may be vulnerable to blackmail over his ties with the late billionaire pedophile Epstein. Security officials have ostensibly reviewed the security of Prince Andrew's internet and phone connections in case of bugging.
100000
Discuss
Popular comments
If Andrew hadn't poked his pud into an underaged girl, the media wouldn't be asking about it. Andrew belongs in prison, and he knows it.
GGeneral_Genius
28 September, 15:03 GMT1
100000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
12:26 GMTLa Palma Volcano in Canary Islands Continues to Erupt
12:25 GMT'Like Finding King Tut's Tomb': Sealed Chamber Reportedly Found in 'Neanderthal Cave' in Gibraltar
12:21 GMT100+ Chinese Soldiers Reportedly Cross Border, Damage Indian Bridge
12:17 GMTRussian Investigators Open Probe Against Navalny, Allies Over Extremist Activities
12:14 GMTTop Vietnamese Diplomat Says Hanoi Prioritizes Cooperation With Russia in Foreign Policy
12:12 GMTDisgraced: Will Bump n Grind Star R Kelly Be Latest Sex Fiend Celeb To Have Their Work Airbrushed?
12:09 GMTISS Expedition 65 Crew Members Relocate Soyuz MS-18 to New Nauka Module
11:55 GMTAustralian Regulator Seeks More Powers to Curb Google's Dominance in Ad Tech Sector
11:49 GMTUK Doesn't Have Plan for Extra-Terrestrial Encounter and It's 'Huge Mistake' – UFO Researcher
11:37 GMTPrince Andrew Slammed Journalists Who ‘Poke Their Noses Everywhere' in ‘Candid Verging on Rude' Rant
11:15 GMTMassive Plume of Smoke Reportedly Spotted Rising From Major US Base in Iraq - Video
11:13 GMTFrance Hardens Visa Rules for Moroccans, Algerians, Tunisians
11:05 GMTMan Who Threw Egg at Macron Admitted to Psychiatric Hospital
10:44 GMTGeorgina Rodriguez Desperate to Be Cristiano Ronaldo's Wife, Waiting for Man Utd Star to Propose
10:27 GMTTrump Facing Possible Criminal Liability For ‘Sustained Assault’ on Georgia’s Electoral Vote Count
10:25 GMTMilley Preps for Congressional Grilling Over ‘Treasonous’ Phone Call to PLA Head Behind Trump’s Back
10:17 GMTMoscow Calls on NATO, EU to Urge Pristina to Withdraw Forces From Kosovo and Prevent Escalation
10:15 GMTEuropean Parliament President Says German Elections Testify to Stability of Europe
10:12 GMTKremlin Sees No Reason for Ukraine to Be Hysterical About Russian-Hungarian Gas Contract
10:01 GMTCampaign Ads Offering 'Russian Virgins & Cocaine' on a Menu Outrage Embassy in Spain