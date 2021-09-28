Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
BREAKING: Biden Did Not Think Leaving Troops in Afghanistan Was in Interest of American People

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

https://sputniknews.com/20210928/not-a-stable-man-ousted-punjab-state-chief-slams-congress-party-leader-1089489461.html
'Not a Stable Man': Ousted Punjab State Chief Slams Congress Party Leader
'Not a Stable Man': Ousted Punjab State Chief Slams Congress Party Leader
Congress, the party ruling Punjab state, has been trying for ages to put a lid on the bickering which exists among its senior members there. Former state... 28.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-28T18:03+0000
2021-09-28T18:03+0000
punjab
india
india
aam aadmi party
indian national congress
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/1b/1083728089_0:263:1200:938_1920x0_80_0_0_17d4a45c9ffc803ac2c00bc354f6d23e.jpg
Senior Congress member and former chief of India's north-western state Punjab, Captain Amarinder Singh, has unleashed a barrage of abuse against the state's Congress leader, Navjot Singh Sidhu, who quit his post on Tuesday only two months after taking charge.This is the latest move in a battle of one-upmanship in poll-bound Punjab between Sidhu and Singh who had to step down about 10 days ago to be succeeded by Charanjit Singh Channi. Sidhu's resignation, which he sent in a letter to Congress president, Sonia Gandhi, and in which he said "he could never compromise in Punjab's future", came unexpectedly, taking all by surprise in Punjab's political circles. Only a week ago he said he warmly supported the party's new choice as state chief, Channi. In his resignation letter he added that he would continue to serve Congress.Sidhu's resignation came minutes before Channi addressed a press conference in the state capital, Chandigarh, to express his support for the protesting farmers who are campaigning against three new controversial agriculture laws.Responding to a query from Sputnik, Channi said: "I am not aware of his quitting. He is a senior leader and we will work out whatever issues he might have. I am sure we will reach a middle path."The unceasing strife within Congress has been ridiculed by Opposition parties that have termed Sidhu's resignation as a "cruel joke with people of the state".Shortly after Sidhu's resignation, Raghav Chadha, a politician from opposition Aam Aadmi Party, claimed via a video link, that only his party could bring stability to Punjab and urged people to support them in the legislative assembly elections scheduled for early next year.
punjab
india
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Priya Yadav
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/01/1081944855_0:29:2048:2077_100x100_80_0_0_fcca548f1670eac15afebf8b8e336044.jpg
Priya Yadav
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/01/1081944855_0:29:2048:2077_100x100_80_0_0_fcca548f1670eac15afebf8b8e336044.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/1b/1083728089_0:150:1200:1050_1920x0_80_0_0_bb8ffff9b6b794d9fa0f7d6e9683ed0c.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
punjab, india, india, aam aadmi party, indian national congress

'Not a Stable Man': Ousted Punjab State Chief Slams Congress Party Leader

18:03 GMT 28.09.2021
© Photo : Press Information Bureau, Government of India Navjot Singh Sidhu
 Navjot Singh Sidhu - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.09.2021
© Photo : Press Information Bureau, Government of India
Subscribe
Priya Yadav - Sputnik International
Priya Yadav
All materials
Congress, the party ruling Punjab state, has been trying for ages to put a lid on the bickering which exists among its senior members there. Former state chief, Captain Amarinder Singh, stepped down from his post on 18 September, after months of scrapping with Punjab's Congress leader, Navjot Singh Sidhu, whom he had once removed from his Cabinet.
Senior Congress member and former chief of India's north-western state Punjab, Captain Amarinder Singh, has unleashed a barrage of abuse against the state's Congress leader, Navjot Singh Sidhu, who quit his post on Tuesday only two months after taking charge.
This is the latest move in a battle of one-upmanship in poll-bound Punjab between Sidhu and Singh who had to step down about 10 days ago to be succeeded by Charanjit Singh Channi.
Sidhu's resignation, which he sent in a letter to Congress president, Sonia Gandhi, and in which he said "he could never compromise in Punjab's future", came unexpectedly, taking all by surprise in Punjab's political circles.
Only a week ago he said he warmly supported the party's new choice as state chief, Channi. In his resignation letter he added that he would continue to serve Congress.
Sidhu's resignation came minutes before Channi addressed a press conference in the state capital, Chandigarh, to express his support for the protesting farmers who are campaigning against three new controversial agriculture laws.
Responding to a query from Sputnik, Channi said: "I am not aware of his quitting. He is a senior leader and we will work out whatever issues he might have. I am sure we will reach a middle path."
The unceasing strife within Congress has been ridiculed by Opposition parties that have termed Sidhu's resignation as a "cruel joke with people of the state".
Shortly after Sidhu's resignation, Raghav Chadha, a politician from opposition Aam Aadmi Party, claimed via a video link, that only his party could bring stability to Punjab and urged people to support them in the legislative assembly elections scheduled for early next year.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
18:33 GMTNY Gov. Hochul Signs Executive Order to Alleviate Health Care Workforce
18:28 GMTBlah Blah Blah: Greta Thunberg Slams World Leaders at Youth Climate Summit
18:19 GMTAnnapolis Newspaper Shooter Ramos Sentenced to More Than 5 Life Sentences Without Parole
18:19 GMTBiden Did Not Think Leaving Troops in Afghanistan Was in Interest of American People
18:03 GMT'Not a Stable Man': Ousted Punjab State Chief Slams Congress Party Leader
17:58 GMTTaliban to Temporarily Adopt Constitution of Afghanistan’s Last Monarch
17:43 GMTOver 400,000 Americans Receive COVID-19 Booster Shot During Weekend
17:43 GMTWhat's Behind Erosion of Public Trust in Biden on COVID-19?
17:10 GMTBiden Administration Gives $1Bln Boost to 1,300 Health Clinics Across US
17:00 GMTThe Hague City Council Member Suspected of Plotting to Kill Acting Prime Minister, Report Says
16:53 GMTTrump Called Ex-Press Secretary Grisham to Insist His Penis Wasn't 'Toadstool-Shaped,' Book Claims
16:48 GMT'Sexualised Body': Woman's Statue in Italy Evokes Outrage Over 'Male Chauvinism'
16:28 GMTTaliban Warns of 'Consequences' if US Drones Continue to Violate Afghanistan's Airspace
16:04 GMTCovid Knocks More Than a Dozen F-35s Out of Sky as Lockheed Martin Cuts Production
16:03 GMTPeskov Refutes Claims Putin Chose 'Attractive' Interpreter For His Talks With Trump in 2019
16:01 GMTWHO Boss Apologises to DR Congo Women Abused By His Staff, Promises Perpetrators Will Face 'Justice'
15:58 GMTVolcanoes Triggered Environmental Changes That Led To Dinosaurs' Dominance on Earth: Scientists
15:45 GMTUS Home Prices Jump Almost 20% in July for Record Yearly Growth, S&P-Dow Jones Indices Show
15:39 GMTRussia's Su-27 Escorts US Spy Plane Over Black Sea
15:15 GMTGrimes Mocks Musk's Jupiter Moon Plans: 'I'll be Colonising Europa for Lesbian Space Commune'