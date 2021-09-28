Registration was successful!
Lockheed Martin to Build US Army’s Next Generation Tactical Vehicle Based System
Lockheed Martin to Build US Army’s Next Generation Tactical Vehicle Based System
Lockheed Martin has won a $9.6 million contract with the US Army to continue their work on the US Army's first integrated electronic warfare, signals intelligence, and cyber platform. According to Lockheed Martin, "JADO is evolving warfighting by synchronizing major weapons systems and crucial data sources with revolutionary simplicity. JADO allows commanders to quickly predict adversaries' next moves and disrupt and overwhelm them with a new level of precision."The defense contractor beat out Boeing over a 16-month competitive prototyping period. The two companies developed prototypes and worked with soldiers before the US Army decided on who to continue with.Phase 2 will see Lockheed continue to develop their tactical-based technology and systems in conjunction with the US Army. With warfare growing more dependent on electronic and cyber capabilities, the US Army has requested $39.7 million in funding for the research and development of their Terrestrial Layer Systems.
01:31 GMT 28.09.2021
© AFP 2021 / PIERRE VERDYLogo of US group Lockheed Martin
Logo of US group Lockheed Martin - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.09.2021
© AFP 2021 / PIERRE VERDY
Nevin Brown
The defense contractor's Terrestrial Layer System delivers an integrated suite of signals intelligence, electronic warfare, and cyberspace operations overmatch capabilities to enable Lockheed Martin’s Joint All Domain Operational (JADO) to be effectively deployed.
Lockheed Martin has won a $9.6 million contract with the US Army to continue their work on the US Army’s first integrated electronic warfare, signals intelligence, and cyber platform.
According to Lockheed Martin, “JADO is evolving warfighting by synchronizing major weapons systems and crucial data sources with revolutionary simplicity. JADO allows commanders to quickly predict adversaries’ next moves and disrupt and overwhelm them with a new level of precision.”
The defense contractor beat out Boeing over a 16-month competitive prototyping period. The two companies developed prototypes and worked with soldiers before the US Army decided on who to continue with.
Phase 2 will see Lockheed continue to develop their tactical-based technology and systems in conjunction with the US Army. With warfare growing more dependent on electronic and cyber capabilities, the US Army has requested $39.7 million in funding for the research and development of their Terrestrial Layer Systems.
