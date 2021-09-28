Registration was successful!
Elon Musk Ranked Number One as he Surpasses Jeff Bezos on Forbes’ Real Time Billionaires List
Elon Musk Ranked Number One as he Surpasses Jeff Bezos on Forbes’ Real Time Billionaires List

19:08 GMT 28.09.2021
© REUTERS / MIKE BLAKESpaceX owner and Tesla CEO Elon Musk gestures during a conversation with legendary game designer Todd Howard (not pictured) at the E3 gaming convention in Los Angeles, California, U.S., June 13, 2019
SpaceX owner and Tesla CEO Elon Musk gestures during a conversation with legendary game designer Todd Howard (not pictured) at the E3 gaming convention in Los Angeles, California, U.S., June 13, 2019 - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.09.2021
© REUTERS / MIKE BLAKE
Andrei Dergalin
On 28 September, Musk’s net worth was estimated at $198.8, according to Forbes’ list.
Famous tech entrepreneur and SpaceX and Tesla Inc. founder Elon Musk has apparently managed to finally attain the title of the richest person in the world, having shot to the top of Forbes’ Real Time Billionaires list on 28 September.
According to a description on Forbes’ website, the list “tracks the daily ups and downs of the world’s richest people” and “provides ongoing updates on the net worth and ranking of each individual confirmed by Forbes to be a billionaire,” with the value of “individuals’ public holdings” being updated “every 5 minutes when respective stock markets are open.”
At the time of this article’s writing, Elon Musk occupies the Number 1 position on the list, with his net worth being estimated at $198.8 billion.
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos was ranked second, with a net worth of $192.7 billion, while LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton CEO Bernard Arnault & family (net worth - $174 billion) and Microsoft founder Bill Gates (net worth - $129.6 billion) were ranked third and fourth respectively.
Popular comments
the number one of the big mafia, musk213, got rich by stealing the public finances of the nato zone *** but science does not work with blows of corruption and arrogance *** he will only have bad researchers and scientists under his command *** as a result, the Martians are not near to see him, and they are in no hurry to know him
kkkoursk koursk
28 September, 22:46 GMT1
