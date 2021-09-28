Elon Musk Ranked Number One as he Surpasses Jeff Bezos on Forbes’ Real Time Billionaires List

Famous tech entrepreneur and SpaceX and Tesla Inc. founder Elon Musk has apparently managed to finally attain the title of the richest person in the world, having shot to the top of Forbes’ Real Time Billionaires list on 28 September.According to a description on Forbes’ website, the list “tracks the daily ups and downs of the world’s richest people” and “provides ongoing updates on the net worth and ranking of each individual confirmed by Forbes to be a billionaire,” with the value of “individuals’ public holdings” being updated “every 5 minutes when respective stock markets are open.”Amazon founder Jeff Bezos was ranked second, with a net worth of $192.7 billion, while LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton CEO Bernard Arnault & family (net worth - $174 billion) and Microsoft founder Bill Gates (net worth - $129.6 billion) were ranked third and fourth respectively.
On 28 September, Musk’s net worth was estimated at $198.8, according to Forbes’ list.
At the time of this article’s writing, Elon Musk occupies the Number 1 position on the list, with his net worth being estimated at $198.8 billion.
