YouTube Head Expects to Continue Work in Russia Despite Disagreements With Authorities
YouTube Head Expects to Continue Work in Russia Despite Disagreements With Authorities
Asked about removing YouTube content at the request of the Russian government, Wojcicki told Bloomberg Television that free speech is a "core value" of its platform.Wojcicki did not comment on specific requests from Russian officials but said that YouTube makes decisions about complying with government requests based on different factors, including local laws.Wojcicki said that YouTube and Google meet with lawmakers in different countries on a regular basis, discussing various regulations and any "unintended consequences" that they may have on the platform's operation."I'm hopeful that we will continue to always work out what we can," Wojcicki said.According to Russian media watchdog, Roskomnadzor, YouTube has been ignoring demands to delete certain videos containing false information about the novel coronavirus and other topics.
russia, youtube, susan wojcicki

YouTube Head Expects to Continue Work in Russia Despite Disagreements With Authorities

00:18 GMT 27.09.2021
CC0 / Pixabay / YouTube Logo
YouTube Logo - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.09.2021
CC0 / Pixabay /
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki says she hopes to continue working in Russia despite any possible disagreements with the Russian authorities.
Asked about removing YouTube content at the request of the Russian government, Wojcicki told Bloomberg Television that free speech is a "core value" of its platform.
"We certainly get requests from governments and we look and consider why we're getting the request and what's actually happening on the ground," Wojcicki explained, adding that "when we work with governments, there are many things that we have to take in consideration."
Wojcicki did not comment on specific requests from Russian officials but said that YouTube makes decisions about complying with government requests based on different factors, including local laws.
"Those are not always requests that make sense for us to honor, but in certain cases, we will honor them in that country," the YouTube CEO said, adding that "if it comes to a point when there is an issue with the government we'll do our best always to work that out."
Wojcicki said that YouTube and Google meet with lawmakers in different countries on a regular basis, discussing various regulations and any "unintended consequences" that they may have on the platform's operation.
"I'm hopeful that we will continue to always work out what we can," Wojcicki said.
According to Russian media watchdog, Roskomnadzor, YouTube has been ignoring demands to delete certain videos containing false information about the novel coronavirus and other topics.
