Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

https://sputniknews.com/20210927/you-fd-up-your-presidency-graham-reportedly-blasted-trump-after-he-refused-to-concede-election-1089433611.html
'You F'd Up Your Presidency': Graham Reportedly Blasted Trump After He Refused to Concede Election
'You F'd Up Your Presidency': Graham Reportedly Blasted Trump After He Refused to Concede Election
Over the last several days, revelations surfacing from the latest Trump-era tell-all book, "Peril", have left some readers stunned and many others with a bevy... 27.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-27T02:05+0000
2021-09-27T02:04+0000
lindsey graham
donald trump
trump administration
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/09/1088928324_0:0:3136:1765_1920x0_80_0_0_2ba03e7af02f8c91f928bdee068b7441.jpg
US Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC), a longtime Trump ally, reportedly told the former US president, Donald Trump, earlier this year that the latter had ruined his four years in office in pointless attempts to deny his loss in the 2020 US presidential election.The behind-the-scenes incident is said to have occurred shortly after it became apparent that Trump would not clinch another four years in the Oval Office. The harsh exchange was detailed in "Peril," the latest Trump White House tell-all book to hit stores in the last several months.Iconic Washington Post reporter Bob Woodward, who authored the work alongside fellow journalist Robert Costa, spoke on the incident during a Sunday appearance on NBC's "Meet the Press." Asked about how they would characterize the exchange, the pair did not skimp on the details.The South Carolina Republican is said to have later suggested that he may have made a misstep, conceding that he "would have hung up too" if someone had spoken to him in the same manner.Trump has never actually used the term "concede" with regard to the 2020 election, only continuing to tout unsubstantiated claims of voter fraud and electoral irregularities. Most recently, the one-term president made additional baseless claims during a Saturday rally in Perry, Georgia, that saw him blasting the Biden administration over its handling of a border crisis and the US withdrawal from Afghanistan.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Gaby Arancibia
Gaby Arancibia
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/09/1088928324_226:0:2957:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_2eb0c29b7398642bb8ee0c3baff118ca.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
lindsey graham, donald trump, trump administration

'You F'd Up Your Presidency': Graham Reportedly Blasted Trump After He Refused to Concede Election

02:05 GMT 27.09.2021
© REUTERS / CARLOS BARRIAFILE PHOTO: Former U.S. President Trump pictured at the White House in 2020
FILE PHOTO: Former U.S. President Trump pictured at the White House in 2020 - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.09.2021
© REUTERS / CARLOS BARRIA
Subscribe
Gaby Arancibia
All materialsWrite to the author
Over the last several days, revelations surfacing from the latest Trump-era tell-all book, "Peril", have left some readers stunned and many others with a bevy of questions on the last days of the Trump presidency.
US Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC), a longtime Trump ally, reportedly told the former US president, Donald Trump, earlier this year that the latter had ruined his four years in office in pointless attempts to deny his loss in the 2020 US presidential election.
The behind-the-scenes incident is said to have occurred shortly after it became apparent that Trump would not clinch another four years in the Oval Office. The harsh exchange was detailed in "Peril," the latest Trump White House tell-all book to hit stores in the last several months.
Iconic Washington Post reporter Bob Woodward, who authored the work alongside fellow journalist Robert Costa, spoke on the incident during a Sunday appearance on NBC's "Meet the Press." Asked about how they would characterize the exchange, the pair did not skimp on the details.

"We quote conversations between Sen. Graham and Trump in which Lindsey Graham says to Trump, 'You f'd up your presidency' at one point just a couple of months ago," Woodward recalled, adding that while the outburst prompted Trump to hang up on Graham, the former called back the next day.

The South Carolina Republican is said to have later suggested that he may have made a misstep, conceding that he "would have hung up too" if someone had spoken to him in the same manner.

Woodward told show host Todd that the "core conclusion that Graham has is you lost a close election. Face it."

Trump has never actually used the term "concede" with regard to the 2020 election, only continuing to tout unsubstantiated claims of voter fraud and electoral irregularities.
Most recently, the one-term president made additional baseless claims during a Saturday rally in Perry, Georgia, that saw him blasting the Biden administration over its handling of a border crisis and the US withdrawal from Afghanistan.
001000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
02:24 GMTMerkel's District in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania Falls Into SPD's Hands
02:17 GMTTexas Gov. Abbott Vows to Employ US Border Patrol Agents Whose Jobs Are 'At Risk' by Biden Admin
02:05 GMT'You F'd Up Your Presidency': Graham Reportedly Blasted Trump After He Refused to Concede Election
01:31 GMTRussian Embassy Calls on US Authorities to Ensure That Yaroshenko Gets Medical Assistance
00:57 GMTIAEA Claims Iran Failed to Fully Honor Agreement on Nuclear Monitoring Equipment
00:18 GMTYouTube Head Expects to Continue Work in Russia Despite Disagreements With Authorities
YesterdaySeoul Calls on Pyongyang to Restore Communication Lines Ahead of Possible Talks
YesterdayEuropean Commission Vice President Congratulates SPD With Strong Social Democratic Result
YesterdayAlternative for Germany to Continue Supporting Nord Stream 2 After Election - Co-Chairman
YesterdayMilitants in Aleppo Tried to Force Way From Turkish-Controlled Area - Russian Military
YesterdayGermans See No Use to Vote for CDU Without Merkel at Helm - Afd Politician
YesterdayGerman Conservatives Suffer Catastrophic Defeat in General Election – Senior Official
YesterdayGermany's FDP Leader Hints at Coalition Talks With Greens
YesterdayMacron Files Complaint Against Paparazzi for Invasion of Privacy - Reports
YesterdayTwitter Removes Blue Verified Badge From Accounts of Several Afghan Ministries - Reports
YesterdayLaschet, Scholz Want Coalition Talks to End by Christmas
YesterdayCIA Was Ready to Start Firefight in London to Prevent Russia From Busting Out Assange, Media Claims
YesterdaySuicide Pact? Top Labour Remainer Says Party Should Campaign to Rejoin EU
YesterdayVideo: Miss France 2019 Confronted by 'Teenage Gang' That Threw Stones at Her in Paris
YesterdayFree For All! Enraged Moped Drivers Fight in London Amid Lack of Fuel - Video