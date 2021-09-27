https://sputniknews.com/20210927/you-fd-up-your-presidency-graham-reportedly-blasted-trump-after-he-refused-to-concede-election-1089433611.html

'You F'd Up Your Presidency': Graham Reportedly Blasted Trump After He Refused to Concede Election

Over the last several days, revelations surfacing from the latest Trump-era tell-all book, "Peril", have left some readers stunned and many others with a bevy... 27.09.2021, Sputnik International

US Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC), a longtime Trump ally, reportedly told the former US president, Donald Trump, earlier this year that the latter had ruined his four years in office in pointless attempts to deny his loss in the 2020 US presidential election.The behind-the-scenes incident is said to have occurred shortly after it became apparent that Trump would not clinch another four years in the Oval Office. The harsh exchange was detailed in "Peril," the latest Trump White House tell-all book to hit stores in the last several months.Iconic Washington Post reporter Bob Woodward, who authored the work alongside fellow journalist Robert Costa, spoke on the incident during a Sunday appearance on NBC's "Meet the Press." Asked about how they would characterize the exchange, the pair did not skimp on the details.The South Carolina Republican is said to have later suggested that he may have made a misstep, conceding that he "would have hung up too" if someone had spoken to him in the same manner.Trump has never actually used the term "concede" with regard to the 2020 election, only continuing to tout unsubstantiated claims of voter fraud and electoral irregularities. Most recently, the one-term president made additional baseless claims during a Saturday rally in Perry, Georgia, that saw him blasting the Biden administration over its handling of a border crisis and the US withdrawal from Afghanistan.

