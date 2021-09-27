Registration was successful!
Turkish Cypriot President Says UN Recognition of Northern Cyprus 'Not There Yet,' Unrealistic Now
Turkish Cypriot President Says UN Recognition of Northern Cyprus 'Not There Yet,' Unrealistic Now
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Northern Cyprus does not expect to receive a full UN recognition at the moment because it is not realistic and "the situation is not... 27.09.2021
"That’s not realistic. I cannot expect that now because the situation is not there yet," Tatar said. "What I want is the sovereign equality. I want this to be acknowledged. If it is not acknowledged, then we are prepared to sit at the negotiating table to formally discuss the Cyprus topic. I don’t expect recognition tomorrow, that’s not realistic. I wish that they recognize us because we are a fully-fledged state."Cyprus has been de facto divided since 1974, when Turkish troops invaded the island. The Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus was declared in 1983, and is recognized only by Turkey.Negotiations on the reunification of Cyprus have been conducted almost from the moment of its division. The United Nations has attempted brokering reunification talks, but the negotiation has reached an impasse.In July, the self-proclaimed Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, backed by Ankara, unilaterally demilitarized the UN-protected quarter of Varosha, a town in the buffer zone that separates the Greek and Turkish communities on the island. The UN Security Council condemned the move, saying it violates all previous United Nations resolutions on Cyprus.
Turkish Cypriot President Says UN Recognition of Northern Cyprus 'Not There Yet,' Unrealistic Now

13:23 GMT 27.09.2021
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Northern Cyprus does not expect to receive a full UN recognition at the moment because it is not realistic and "the situation is not there yet," Turkish Cypriot President Ersin Tatar told Sputnik.
"That’s not realistic. I cannot expect that now because the situation is not there yet," Tatar said. "What I want is the sovereign equality. I want this to be acknowledged. If it is not acknowledged, then we are prepared to sit at the negotiating table to formally discuss the Cyprus topic. I don’t expect recognition tomorrow, that’s not realistic. I wish that they recognize us because we are a fully-fledged state."
Cyprus has been de facto divided since 1974, when Turkish troops invaded the island. The Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus was declared in 1983, and is recognized only by Turkey.
Negotiations on the reunification of Cyprus have been conducted almost from the moment of its division. The United Nations has attempted brokering reunification talks, but the negotiation has reached an impasse.
In July, the self-proclaimed Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, backed by Ankara, unilaterally demilitarized the UN-protected quarter of Varosha, a town in the buffer zone that separates the Greek and Turkish communities on the island. The UN Security Council condemned the move, saying it violates all previous United Nations resolutions on Cyprus.
