Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

https://sputniknews.com/20210927/serbian-troops-monitoring-situation-at-serbia-kosovo-border-amid-protests-1089464983.html
Serbian Troops Monitoring Situation at Serbia-Kosovo Border Amid Protests
Serbian Troops Monitoring Situation at Serbia-Kosovo Border Amid Protests
RASKA, Serbia (Sputnik) - Serbian troops and military equipment are keeping watch on the road to a checkpoint between Serbia and the self-proclaimed Republic... 27.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-27T23:12+0000
2021-09-27T23:12+0000
serbia
protest
nato
soldiers
armored vehicles
checkpoint
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/1b/1089464958_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_c6724d7ba9cc4439c3f202fd965a18b0.jpg
The protesters are against a ban on Serbian license plates imposed by Kosovo. The new regulation requires that all vehicles entering Kosovo be equipped with temporary Pristina-issued license plates, which outraged the Serb population.Four Lazar and Milos armored vehicles have been deployed on the sides of the road from the Serbian town of Raska to the Yarine checkpoint at the administrative line between central Serbia and northern Kosovo and Metohija.The soldiers allowed the correspondent to take photos of them and the vehicles as long as their faces were not seen. There also have been unconfirmed reports about T-72MS tanks being deployed.The checkpoint itself is quiet today, with Serbian police officers checking documents of few people that pass through.Among those who cross the line are not only people with relatives on the other side but also students and workers.Earlier in the day, patrols of the NATO Kosovo Force (KFOR) arrived at a checkpoint to maintain security and freedom of movement.
serbia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/1b/1089464958_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_58a2545ff524ba30d0933c0891035dc3.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
serbia, protest, nato, soldiers, armored vehicles, checkpoint

Serbian Troops Monitoring Situation at Serbia-Kosovo Border Amid Protests

23:12 GMT 27.09.2021
© REUTERS / LAURA HASANIKosovo special police officers stand guard as hundreds of Kosovo Serbs protest against a government ban on entry of vehicles with Serbian registration plates, in Jarinje, Kosovo, September 27, 2021.
Kosovo special police officers stand guard as hundreds of Kosovo Serbs protest against a government ban on entry of vehicles with Serbian registration plates, in Jarinje, Kosovo, September 27, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.09.2021
© REUTERS / LAURA HASANI
Subscribe
RASKA, Serbia (Sputnik) - Serbian troops and military equipment are keeping watch on the road to a checkpoint between Serbia and the self-proclaimed Republic of Kosovo, which remains blocked by Kosovo Serbs for the eighth day in a row, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Monday.
The protesters are against a ban on Serbian license plates imposed by Kosovo. The new regulation requires that all vehicles entering Kosovo be equipped with temporary Pristina-issued license plates, which outraged the Serb population.
Four Lazar and Milos armored vehicles have been deployed on the sides of the road from the Serbian town of Raska to the Yarine checkpoint at the administrative line between central Serbia and northern Kosovo and Metohija.
The soldiers allowed the correspondent to take photos of them and the vehicles as long as their faces were not seen. There also have been unconfirmed reports about T-72MS tanks being deployed.
The checkpoint itself is quiet today, with Serbian police officers checking documents of few people that pass through.
Among those who cross the line are not only people with relatives on the other side but also students and workers.
"Our economy has already taken a hit — workers from northern Kosovo and Metohija cannot get to the textile factory that was opened in Raska two years ago, a whole production line is out of commission. There are other factories that workers cannot access. But employers are trying to show understanding and support those who bravely continue the blockade," the head of the Raska municipality told Sputnik.
Earlier in the day, patrols of the NATO Kosovo Force (KFOR) arrived at a checkpoint to maintain security and freedom of movement.
500000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
00:03 GMTIs Sir Alex Ferguson Right, That Ronaldo, and not Messi, Could Score a Hat-trick for Anyone?
00:00 GMTUS Senator Menendez Urges New Sanctions on Turkey if It Acquires More Russian Weapons
YesterdayInsurgents Who Detained President of Guinea Declare Transitional Charter - Reports
YesterdayTexas Lawmakers Propose New Congressional Districts in Cities of Austin, Houston
YesterdayIOM Looking for Alternatives for Haitians at US Border, Brazil Being 1 Option - Sources
YesterdayCzech Republic Will Purchase Israeli-Made Air Defenses to Replace Soviet Gear
YesterdaySPD Leader Scholz Says Yet to Hear Congratulations From CDU/CSU Rival
YesterdayTaliban Say Norwegian NGO Promises to Ship Humanitarian Aid to Afghanistan This Winter
YesterdayUS Blue-Chip, Tech Stocks Fumble on Worries of Rate Hike
YesterdaySerbian Troops Monitoring Situation at Serbia-Kosovo Border Amid Protests
YesterdayUnidentified Man Threatens Journalist, France's Potential Would-Be President Eric Zemmour - Reports
YesterdaySenate Republicans Vote to Block Gov't Funding, Debt Limit Bill Just Days Ahead of Shutdown Deadline
YesterdayGOP Slam 'Economically Illiterate' Admin After It Claims $3.5 Trillion Bill Costs 'Zero Dollars'
YesterdayUS President Joe Biden Aims to Save Obama-Era Policy DACA
YesterdayUK Calls Renewable Energy Main Alternative to Gas as Energy Crisis Deepens
YesterdayGreenland Foreign Minister Demoted Over Pro-Independence Statements - Reports
YesterdayUS Citizen Pleads Guilty to Helping North Korea Evade Sanctions
YesterdayGreens to Strive for Vice-Chancellor Office in Future German Government - Reports
YesterdayDPRK Fires 'Unidentified Projectile' Moments Before Envoy Speaks at UN General Assembly - Reports
YesterdayPlumbing Poverty: Millions of America’s Poorest Don’t Have Running Indoor Water - Report