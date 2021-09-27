Registration was successful!
International
Live Outside Christian Democratic Union HQ After German Elections

Russia's Security Service Detains Five Neo-Nazis Planning Terror Attack in Bashkiria
Russia's Security Service Detains Five Neo-Nazis Planning Terror Attack in Bashkiria
Russia's Security Service Detains Five Neo-Nazis Planning Terror Attack in Bashkiria

07:01 GMT 27.09.2021
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) announced on Monday that it thwarted preparations for a terrorist attack in the Republic of Bashkortostan (Bashkiria), five members of a neo-Nazi group from the city of Ufa were detained.
"Preparations to carry out a terror attack at a law enforcement agencies' facility in the Republic of Bashkortostan were thwarted ... Five residents of Ufa, born from 2001-2003, were detained, these are members of a neo-Nazi group who were preparing a terrorist attack using improvised explosives and explosive devices," the FSB said in a statement.
Ready for use improvised explosive devices, explosives and components, nine bladed weapons, instructions for manufacturing explosives, and portraits of Third Reich leaders and nationalist Stepan Bandera were seized in the detainees' places of residence and their cache.
Criminal probe was initiated into preparations for carrying out a terrorist attack and illegal manufacture of explosives, the FSB said. All the suspects were placed under detention as a pre-trial restriction.
