Russian Embassy Calls on US Authorities to Ensure That Yaroshenko Gets Medical Assistance
Russian Embassy Calls on US Authorities to Ensure That Yaroshenko Gets Medical Assistance
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Russian diplomats have visited Russian national Konstantin Yaroshenko who is serving a prison term in the US state of Connecticut and...
"Senior diplomats of the Embassy paid a consular visit to Konstantin #Yaroshenko, who has been deprived of his right for a qualified medical assistance in prison. We assured our compatriot that we will continue to strive for the observance of his rights and legitimate interests," the embassy said in a statement.According to the release, the Russian side is calling on US authorities to ensure that all Russians imprisoned in the United States get the medical assistance they need.Earlier in September, a US federal court ruled against the motion for a compassionate release of Yaroshenko, who characterized the decision not to release him over health concerns as being unmotivated.Yaroshenko was arrested in Liberia in May 2010 on suspicion of drug trafficking. A year later, he was extradited to the United States and sentenced to 20 years in prison for allegedly taking part in a conspiracy to smuggle a large amount of drugs into the country. Yaroshenko has denied all charges.On December 19, 2020, Yaroshenko’s legal defense filed a motion for a compassionate release on health grounds. Later in December, the US government expressed opposition to Yaroshenko’s early release.
01:31 GMT 27.09.2021
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Russian diplomats have visited Russian national Konstantin Yaroshenko who is serving a prison term in the US state of Connecticut and have called on providing him with the necessary medical assistance, the Russian embassy in Washington said.
"Senior diplomats of the Embassy paid a consular visit to Konstantin #Yaroshenko, who has been deprived of his right for a qualified medical assistance in prison. We assured our compatriot that we will continue to strive for the observance of his rights and legitimate interests," the embassy said in a statement.
According to the release, the Russian side is calling on US authorities to ensure that all Russians imprisoned in the United States get the medical assistance they need.

"We proceed from the assumption that all responsibility for the life and health of Russian citizens held in US penitentiary institutions rests with the American side," the embassy said. "We call on the local authorities to provide the Russians with the necessary medical care."

Earlier in September, a US federal court ruled against the motion for a compassionate release of Yaroshenko, who characterized the decision not to release him over health concerns as being unmotivated.
Yaroshenko was arrested in Liberia in May 2010 on suspicion of drug trafficking. A year later, he was extradited to the United States and sentenced to 20 years in prison for allegedly taking part in a conspiracy to smuggle a large amount of drugs into the country. Yaroshenko has denied all charges.
On December 19, 2020, Yaroshenko’s legal defense filed a motion for a compassionate release on health grounds. Later in December, the US government expressed opposition to Yaroshenko’s early release.
