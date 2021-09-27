Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
Live Outside Christian Democratic Union HQ After German Elections

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

https://sputniknews.com/20210927/north-koreas-kcna-labels-us-most-heinous-human-rights-abuser--1089434374.html
North Korea's KCNA Labels US 'Most Heinous Human Rights Abuser'
North Korea's KCNA Labels US 'Most Heinous Human Rights Abuser'
The claim appeared in a Monday article published by the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), and authored by an international affairs researcher. 27.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-27T04:12+0000
2021-09-27T04:11+0000
pyongyang
human rights
north korea
korean central news agency (kcna)
dprk
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107286/09/1072860985_0:10:2908:1646_1920x0_80_0_0_048e5fd0026bc2c1b8a254f06e61a4f4.jpg
The North Korean state media outlet denounced the US as manipulative and power-hungry for global dominance when it comes to human rights abuses. The researcher contended that the US' "hypocritical moves under the cloak of human rights" must be destroyed before the US realizes global dominance. "Now many countries resolutely stand against the US human rights farce for curbing their development," the outlet concluded. The report comes in the wake of Pyongyang's assertion that the US should be held accountable for the US-led coalition's "gross violation of human rights."At the time, North Korea's Foreign Ministry declared that the US mission gave rise to a number of "inhumane crimes" before it "came to an end with the hasty flight of US troops."
The DPRK are exactly correct here.
1
1
pyongyang
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Evan Craighead
Evan Craighead
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107286/09/1072860985_179:0:2908:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_3bf3972ac2ccbfa01fee373d85dd4a65.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
pyongyang, human rights, north korea, korean central news agency (kcna), dprk

North Korea's KCNA Labels US 'Most Heinous Human Rights Abuser'

04:12 GMT 27.09.2021
© AP Photo / Vincent YuPeople take pictures in front of a poster featuring the upcoming second summit between the U.S. and North Korea in Hanoi, Vietnam
People take pictures in front of a poster featuring the upcoming second summit between the U.S. and North Korea in Hanoi, Vietnam - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.09.2021
© AP Photo / Vincent Yu
Subscribe
Evan Craighead
All materialsWrite to the author
The claim appeared in a Monday article published by the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), and authored by an international affairs researcher.
The North Korean state media outlet denounced the US as manipulative and power-hungry for global dominance when it comes to human rights abuses.

"Human rights' touted by the U.S. are nothing but a trick to easily realize its wild ambition for dominating the world," the KCNA expressed. "The US is the most heinous human rights abuser in the world that severely disturbs the normal and peaceful development of sovereign states under the pretext of 'human rights.'"

The researcher contended that the US' "hypocritical moves under the cloak of human rights" must be destroyed before the US realizes global dominance.

"No wonder, the US abuses the 'human rights issues' for putting political pressure on the anti-imperialist independent countries," KCNA added, noting US human rights violations such as the decadeslong "blockade" on Cuba, which - in an attempt to hurt "China's political stability" - resulted in "trillion dollars of damage" to the country's people.

"Now many countries resolutely stand against the US human rights farce for curbing their development," the outlet concluded.
The report comes in the wake of Pyongyang's assertion that the US should be held accountable for the US-led coalition's "gross violation of human rights."
At the time, North Korea's Foreign Ministry declared that the US mission gave rise to a number of "inhumane crimes" before it "came to an end with the hasty flight of US troops."
910003
Discuss
Popular comments
The DPRK are exactly correct here.
vtvot tak
27 September, 07:31 GMT1
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
05:42 GMTBoJo Mulls Scrambling Army to Deliver Fuel Amid Panic Buying Triggered By HGV Driver Shortfall
05:30 GMTGerman Foreign Minister Wins Direct Mandate in Saarlouis District
05:25 GMTNorway's Post-COVID-19 Re-Opening Turns 'Life-Threatening' Amid Drunken Street Fights
05:24 GMTLive Outside Christian Democratic Union HQ After German Elections
04:36 GMTTrump's Georgia Rally: How Could 'Election Fraud' Card Play Out for Republicans in 2022 Midterms?
04:12 GMTNorth Korea's KCNA Labels US 'Most Heinous Human Rights Abuser'
03:00 GMTRome Says G20 Summit on Afghanistan Expected in Coming Weeks
02:51 GMTGermany's Social Democrats Win Election After Gaining 25.7% of Votes, Election Commission Reveals
02:24 GMTMerkel's District in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania Falls Into SPD's Hands
02:17 GMTTexas Gov. Abbott Vows to Employ US Border Patrol Agents Whose Jobs Are 'At Risk' by Biden Admin
02:05 GMT'You F'd Up Your Presidency': Graham Reportedly Blasted Trump After He Refused to Concede Election
01:31 GMTRussian Embassy Calls on US Authorities to Ensure That Yaroshenko Gets Medical Assistance
00:57 GMTIAEA Claims Iran Failed to Fully Honor Agreement on Nuclear Monitoring Equipment
00:18 GMTYouTube Head Expects to Continue Work in Russia Despite Disagreements With Authorities
YesterdaySeoul Calls on Pyongyang to Restore Communication Lines Ahead of Possible Talks
YesterdayEuropean Commission Vice President Congratulates SPD With Strong Social Democratic Result
YesterdayAlternative for Germany to Continue Supporting Nord Stream 2 After Election - Co-Chairman
YesterdayMilitants in Aleppo Tried to Force Way From Turkish-Controlled Area - Russian Military
YesterdayGermans See No Use to Vote for CDU Without Merkel at Helm - Afd Politician
YesterdayGerman Conservatives Suffer Catastrophic Defeat in General Election – Senior Official