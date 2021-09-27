Registration was successful!
https://sputniknews.com/20210927/insurgents-who-detained-president-of-guinea-declare-transitional-charter---reports-1089466872.html
Insurgents Who Detained President of Guinea Declare Transitional Charter - Reports
Insurgents Who Detained President of Guinea Declare Transitional Charter - Reports
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The insurgents who detained Guinean President Alpha Conde declared a transitional charter, Guinee News reported.
It said the charter envisions the formation of a government led by a prime minister and a 81-member Transitional National Council acting as parliament.Members of the government or the transitional council will not be able to stand in elections that will complete the transitional period.According to Guinee7 citing the charter, Guinea's new constitution will be adopted based on the results of a referendum.
Insurgents Who Detained President of Guinea Declare Transitional Charter - Reports

23:57 GMT 27.09.2021
Ghana's President Nana Akufo-Addo speaks to members of the media as Ivory Coast's President Alassane Ouattara, and Guinea's Special forces commander Mamady Doumbouya, who ousted President Alpha Conde, stand next to him after their meeting to discuss ways to return Guinea to constitutional order, in Conakry, Guinea, September 17, 2021.
Ghana's President Nana Akufo-Addo speaks to members of the media as Ivory Coast's President Alassane Ouattara, and Guinea's Special forces commander Mamady Doumbouya, who ousted President Alpha Conde, stand next to him after their meeting to discuss ways to return Guinea to constitutional order, in Conakry, Guinea, September 17, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.09.2021
© REUTERS / STRINGER
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The insurgents who detained Guinean President Alpha Conde declared a transitional charter, Guinee News reported.
It said the charter envisions the formation of a government led by a prime minister and a 81-member Transitional National Council acting as parliament.
Members of the government or the transitional council will not be able to stand in elections that will complete the transitional period.
According to Guinee7 citing the charter, Guinea's new constitution will be adopted based on the results of a referendum.
