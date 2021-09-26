Women to Dominate Iceland's Parliament for First Time Ever, Reports Suggest

The tally points to a women-to-men ratio of 33 to 30, according to the Nordic country’s national broadcaster RUV. There were 24 women in the previous legislature.Iceland’s governing three-way coalition retained and consolidated its grip on power after this Saturday’s elections.The center-right Independence Party came out on top with 24.4% of the vote, which translates to 16 seats, followed by the right-wing agrarian Progressive Party at 17.3% or 13 seats, and Prime Minister Katrin Jakobsdottir’s Left Greens at 12.6% or eight seats.
