Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

https://sputniknews.com/20210926/twitter-removes-blue-verified-badge-from-accounts-of-several-afghan-ministries---reports-1089431277.html
Twitter Removes Blue Verified Badge From Accounts of Several Afghan Ministries - Reports
Twitter Removes Blue Verified Badge From Accounts of Several Afghan Ministries - Reports
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Twitter has taken away blue verification checkmarks from the accounts of several Afghan ministries, the Pajhwok news agency reported on... 26.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-26T20:16+0000
2021-09-26T20:16+0000
twitter
afghanistan
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/01/1082224028_0:98:3295:1951_1920x0_80_0_0_a595b4e3e88822c90bb4fe01a4745f1b.jpg
According to the agency, the accounts of the ministries of defense, foreign and interior affairs, as well as the presidential palace and procurement authority — most of which have been inactive since the Ghani government's fall — lost their badges.Former Vice President Amrullah Saleh, who declared himself president of Afghanistan after the Taliban* takeover, is said to have lost his blue checkmark as well.A month ago, the Taliban entered Kabul, prompting then-President Ashraf Ghani to step down and flee the country. The last province to resist the group, Panjshir, surrendered on September 6. As international troops withdrew from the country and foreign evacuations were completed, the radical group unveiled the composition of the all-male interim cabinet, headed by Mohammad Hasan Akhund, a former foreign minister during the previous Taliban rule, who has been under UN sanctions since 2001.*The Taliban is a terrorist organization banned in Russia and many other countries.
afghanistan
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/01/1082224028_281:0:3012:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_c88fed924aaa6c313fc626d4404db908.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
twitter, afghanistan

Twitter Removes Blue Verified Badge From Accounts of Several Afghan Ministries - Reports

20:16 GMT 26.09.2021
© REUTERS / Kacper PempelPeople holding mobile phones are silhouetted against a backdrop projected with the Twitter logo in this illustration picture taken September 27, 2013
People holding mobile phones are silhouetted against a backdrop projected with the Twitter logo in this illustration picture taken September 27, 2013 - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.09.2021
© REUTERS / Kacper Pempel
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Twitter has taken away blue verification checkmarks from the accounts of several Afghan ministries, the Pajhwok news agency reported on Sunday.
According to the agency, the accounts of the ministries of defense, foreign and interior affairs, as well as the presidential palace and procurement authority — most of which have been inactive since the Ghani government's fall — lost their badges.
Former Vice President Amrullah Saleh, who declared himself president of Afghanistan after the Taliban* takeover, is said to have lost his blue checkmark as well.
A month ago, the Taliban entered Kabul, prompting then-President Ashraf Ghani to step down and flee the country. The last province to resist the group, Panjshir, surrendered on September 6.
As international troops withdrew from the country and foreign evacuations were completed, the radical group unveiled the composition of the all-male interim cabinet, headed by Mohammad Hasan Akhund, a former foreign minister during the previous Taliban rule, who has been under UN sanctions since 2001.
*The Taliban is a terrorist organization banned in Russia and many other countries.
011000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
20:16 GMTTwitter Removes Blue Verified Badge From Accounts of Several Afghan Ministries - Reports
20:00 GMTLaschet, Scholz Want Coalition Talks to End by Christmas
19:41 GMTCIA Was Ready to Start Firefight in London to Prevent Russia From Busting Out Assange, Media Claims
19:20 GMTSuicide Pact? Top Labour Remainer Says Party Should Campaign to Rejoin EU
18:58 GMTVideo: Miss France 2019 Confronted by 'Teenage Gang' That Threw Stones at Her in Paris
18:47 GMTFree For All! Enraged Moped Drivers Fight in London Amid Lack of Fuel - Video
18:39 GMTPSG's Kylian Mbappe Caught on Camera 'Lamenting Neymar Would Not Give Him Passes'
18:35 GMTPowerful 5.7-Magnitude Earthquake Hits Philippines' Largest Island Luzon
18:00 GMTInfrastructure Plan: Pelosi Says She 'Never' Brings a Bill to Floor 'That Doesn't Have the Votes'
17:43 GMTUsyk vs. Fury? Gypsy King's Twitter Like Leaves Fans Buzzing About Possible Heavyweight Clash
16:50 GMTLabour Leader Demands Visas For 100K Foreign Lorry Drivers Amid Global Shortage
16:33 GMTLabour Staff Cuts That Prompted Strike Ballot Due to £2m-a-Year Legal Costs
16:23 GMTDHS Chief Reveals Up to 12,000 Haitians Who Crossed Southern Border Were Released Into US
16:21 GMTTurkey Wants US Military to Leave Syria, Iraq After Afghanistan Withdrawal, Erdogan Says
16:06 GMTSPD Leads in German Election Polls With 25.8% as Merkel's Bloc on Track for Worst Result Since 1949
15:59 GMTEx-Nazi Oberlander's Case Sets Precedent for Holding War Criminals to Account in Canada
15:45 GMTFive Palestinians Reported Killed in Israeli Anti-Hamas Operation
15:38 GMTSpain's La Palma Airport Reopens After Brief Pause Over Volcanic Activity
15:37 GMTAustralian Cyclist Recreates Baby From Nirvana's Nevermind Cover Using GPS and City Streets
15:10 GMTSan Marino to Decide Whether to Lift Ban on Abortions