Russia Has ‘Thoughtful Optimism’ on Possibility of Restoring Iran Nuclear Deal - Lavrov
03:18 GMT 26.09.2021
© AFP 2021 / ATTA KENAREA picture taken on November 10, 2019, shows an Iranian flag in Iran's Bushehr nuclear power plant, during an official ceremony to kick-start works on a second reactor at the facility
A picture taken on November 10, 2019, shows an Iranian flag in Iran's Bushehr nuclear power plant, during an official ceremony to kick-start works on a second reactor at the facility - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.09.2021
© AFP 2021 / ATTA KENARE
UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) - Russia hopes that all the original participants in the Iran nuclear deal will return to compliance with the agreement, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly (UNGA).
"We have fairly serious hope and, in my opinion, thoughtful optimism that we will be able to achieve a result [in terms of restoring the JCPOA]. At least that's what everyone wants, including the United States and Iran," Lavrov said at a Saturday press briefing at the UNGA.
Earlier this week, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell and Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian declared their readiness to resume negotiations on the nuclear deal in Vienna as soon as possible, after meeting on the sidelines of the UNGA.
On Tuesday, US President Joe Biden said that Washington was ready to return to compliance with the JCPOA if Tehran agrees to do the same.
In 2015, Iran signed the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA, or the Iran nuclear deal) with the P5+1 group of countries (the United States, China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom - plus Germany) and the European Union.
The deal required Iran to scale back its nuclear program and severely downgrade its uranium reserves in exchange for sanctions relief, including lifting the arms embargo five years after the deal's adoption. In 2018, the US abandoned its conciliatory stance on Iran, withdrawing from the JCPOA and implementing hard-line policies against Tehran, prompting Iran to largely abandon its obligations under the accord.
