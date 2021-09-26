https://sputniknews.com/20210926/piece-of-scum-uk-labour-deputy-leader-lashes-out-at-tories-1089417958.html

'Piece of Scum': UK Labour Deputy Leader Lashes Out at Tories

When speaking to Sky News on Sunday about her emotional "street language" tirade against the Conservative Party, Labour's Angela Rayner refused to apologise for her words.According to her, she was trying to passionately convey the "anger and frustration that people feel when you have a prime minister, who has said things and not apologised that are racist, that are misogynistic, that are homophobic, that has given billions of pounds of taxpayers' money to their mates and literally wasted that money".Earlier, The Daily Mirror reported that Rayner, when attending a Saturday Labour meeting, lashed out at the Tories over the party's coronavirus response and many other issues.Elaborating on her comments to Sky News, Rayner outlined that she did not mean to call the voters who supported the Conservatives "scum", only referring to the politicians themselves. She remained adamant in her intention not to apologise as long as the Tories, along with their leader, PM Boris Johnson, do not do the same.The Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said on the BBC that he "would not have used" such language, but said that it was up to Rayner whether or not to apologise for what she said. Transport Secretary Grant Shapps, in his turn, insisted that her remarks were "appalling" and that she should apologise.This is not the first time when the Conservatives, and particularly Boris Johnson, are challenged for their language. The prime minister has previously compared burka-wearing Muslim women to "letterboxes" and said that Malaysian women should only go to university in order to find candidates for marriage. When it comes to the LGBTQ community, he called gay men "bum boys". He also received criticism for some of his other comments made in the past that were deemed sexist or homophobic.However, according to Johnson himself, the comments were "wholly satirical", saying that he would refrain from such offensive language "now that [he is] Prime Minister".

