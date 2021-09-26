Registration was successful!
Macron Files Complaint Against Paparazzi for Invasion of Privacy - Reports
Macron Files Complaint Against Paparazzi for Invasion of Privacy - Reports
PARIS (Sputnik) - French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte have filed a complaint against paparazzi Thibaut Daliphard for invading their privacy
According to the broadcaster, the president and his spouse filed a complaint several days ago. Daliphard has been showcasing photos of French presidents' vacation spots, including Macron's, outside of the Elysee Palace for about two weeks.Daliphard will be questioned by the police next week as part of a preliminary investigation into the invasion of privacy.This, however, is not the first time the presidential couple has had a run-in with the photographer. In 2017, Macron made a complaint against Daliphard over invading the couple's residence during their Marseille vacation, although he later retracted it.
Whether or not micron has a valid complaint, it should be declared "open season" on paparazzi. These are useless, parasite scum.
Like those working advertising.
20:45 GMT 26.09.2021
© REUTERS / COSTAS BALTASFrench President Emmanuel Macron looks on while delivering a statement during the 8th MED7 Mediterranean countries summit, in Athens, Greece, September 17, 2021.
PARIS (Sputnik) - French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte have filed a complaint against paparazzi Thibaut Daliphard for invading their privacy, the Europe 1 radio reported on Sunday.
According to the broadcaster, the president and his spouse filed a complaint several days ago. Daliphard has been showcasing photos of French presidents' vacation spots, including Macron's, outside of the Elysee Palace for about two weeks.
Daliphard will be questioned by the police next week as part of a preliminary investigation into the invasion of privacy.
This, however, is not the first time the presidential couple has had a run-in with the photographer. In 2017, Macron made a complaint against Daliphard over invading the couple's residence during their Marseille vacation, although he later retracted it.
Whether or not micron has a valid complaint, it should be declared "open season" on paparazzi. These are useless, parasite scum.
vtvot tak
27 September, 00:32 GMT
vtvot tak
27 September, 00:33 GMT
