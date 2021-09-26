Registration was successful!
https://sputniknews.com/20210926/german-conservatives-suffer-catastrophic-defeat-in-general-election--senior-official-1089431938.html
German Conservatives Suffer Catastrophic Defeat in General Election – Senior Official
German Conservatives Suffer Catastrophic Defeat in General Election – Senior Official
BERLIN (Sputnik) - The conservative alliance saw a catastrophic decline in support in this Sunday's federal election, their deputy faction leader in parliament...
germany
social-democratic party (sdp)
election
christian democratic union/christian social union (cdu/csu)
"You can’t gloss over this result. It is a catastrophe," Gitta Connemann told the t-online news website.She argued that the once dominant German political force was on its way to lose the status of a national party and needed "renewal."The latest vote estimates by the ZDF broadcaster point to a tie between the conservative union bloc and the Social Democrats, who are respectively at 24.5% and 26%.
The israeloamerican likudite quislings ("conservatives") deserve to be defeated, they sold germany out for israeloamerican interests.
germany, social-democratic party (sdp), election, christian democratic union/christian social union (cdu/csu)

German Conservatives Suffer Catastrophic Defeat in General Election – Senior Official

21:19 GMT 26.09.2021
German Chancellor Angela Merkel leaves the plenary hall of the lower house of Parliament, or Bundestag, during one of the last sessions before the federal elections in Berlin, Germany, on 7 September 2021.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel leaves the plenary hall of the lower house of Parliament, or Bundestag, during one of the last sessions before the federal elections in Berlin, Germany, on 7 September 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.09.2021
© REUTERS / Michele Tantussi
BERLIN (Sputnik) - The conservative alliance saw a catastrophic decline in support in this Sunday’s federal election, their deputy faction leader in parliament said.
"You can’t gloss over this result. It is a catastrophe," Gitta Connemann told the t-online news website.
She argued that the once dominant German political force was on its way to lose the status of a national party and needed "renewal."
"Everything must be reviewed — structures, processes, member participation. There should also be personal consequences," Connemann said.
The latest vote estimates by the ZDF broadcaster point to a tie between the conservative union bloc and the Social Democrats, who are respectively at 24.5% and 26%.
The israeloamerican likudite quislings ("conservatives") deserve to be defeated, they sold germany out for israeloamerican interests.
vtvot tak
27 September, 00:43 GMT
