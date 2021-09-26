Registration was successful!
German Conservatives Suffer Catastrophic Defeat in General Election – Senior Official
German Conservatives Suffer Catastrophic Defeat in General Election – Senior Official
BERLIN (Sputnik) - The conservative alliance saw a catastrophic decline in support in this Sunday's federal election, their deputy faction leader in parliament...
germany
social-democratic party (sdp)
election
christian democratic union/christian social union (cdu/csu)
"You can't gloss over this result. It is a catastrophe," Gitta Connemann told the t-online news website.She argued that the once dominant German political force was on its way to lose the status of a national party and needed "renewal."The latest vote estimates by the ZDF broadcaster point to a tie between the conservative union bloc and the Social Democrats, who are respectively at 24.5% and 26%.
germany
germany, social-democratic party (sdp), election, christian democratic union/christian social union (cdu/csu)
German Conservatives Suffer Catastrophic Defeat in General Election – Senior Official
BERLIN (Sputnik) - The conservative alliance saw a catastrophic decline in support in this Sunday’s federal election, their deputy faction leader in parliament said.
"You can’t gloss over this result. It is a catastrophe," Gitta Connemann told the t-online news website.
She argued that the once dominant German political force was on its way to lose the status of a national party and needed "renewal."
"Everything must be reviewed — structures, processes, member participation. There should also be personal consequences," Connemann said.
The latest vote estimates by the ZDF broadcaster point to a tie between the conservative union bloc and the Social Democrats, who are respectively at 24.5% and 26%.