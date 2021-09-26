Five Palestinians Reported Killed in Israeli Anti-Hamas Operation

The Palestinian news agency Wafa reported that five Palestinians were killed by the Israeli forces early in the morning in Jerusalem and Jenin.Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, meanwhile, lauded the actions of the military."The soldiers and commanders in the field acted as expected; they engaged the enemy and we back them completely", Bennett said.Israel's control over the West Bank of the Jordan River, considered to be an occupied territory by the United Nations, is one of the main issues hindering progress in settling the conflict between the Palestinians and the Israelis. Palestinian authorities have been demanding that the borderline with Israel be reset to the one that existed before the 1967 Six-Day War.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Two Israeli soldiers were wounded during an anti-Hamas operation in the West Bank, the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) said on Sunday, with Palestine National Autonomy official media reporting five fatalities at the hands of Israeli troops in Jerusalem and the West Bank's Jenin.
"Last night, based on accurate intelligence, IDF, ISA & 'Yamam' [counter-terrorism] forces operated in Judea & Samaria to stop Hamas terrorists from carrying out attacks against Israeli civilians. During the operation, two IDF soldiers were seriously injured", the military tweeted.
קצין ולוחם צה"ל נפצעו הלילה באורח קשה במהלך התקלות עם מחבל כחלק ממבצע בכפר בורקין ופשיטות למעצר מחבלים השייכים לתשתית צבאית של החמאס שתכננה לבצע פעילות טרור.
The Palestinian news agency Wafa reported that five Palestinians were killed by the Israeli forces early in the morning in Jerusalem and Jenin.
"These crimes are the latest in a series of [Israeli] violations and field executions against our people. The continuation of this policy will lead to an explosion of the situation and to more tension and instability", the office of Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas said in a statement, as quoted by the news agency.
Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, meanwhile, lauded the actions of the military.
"The soldiers and commanders in the field acted as expected; they engaged the enemy and we back them completely", Bennett said.
Israel's control over the West Bank of the Jordan River, considered to be an occupied territory by the United Nations, is one of the main issues hindering progress in settling the conflict between the Palestinians and the Israelis. Palestinian authorities have been demanding that the borderline with Israel be reset to the one that existed before the 1967 Six-Day War.