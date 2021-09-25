Registration was successful!
International

UK Pushes Back Against Bolsonaro's Claim That Johnson Requested Emergency Food Deal
UK Pushes Back Against Bolsonaro's Claim That Johnson Requested Emergency Food Deal
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro alleged on Thursday that British Prime Minister Boris Johnson requested an emergency deal to assist with an ongoing food product shortage in Britain. "It just goes to show that everyone's struggling with inflation after this 'stay at home, we'll deal with the economy later' business – and some countries are facing food shortages", Bolsonaro added, as reported by The Guardian. The Brazilian president did not provide any further details on the food product, and said the matter was handed off to Brazilian Agriculture Minister Tereza Cristina, who announced on Friday that she had tested positive for COVID-19.The UK prime minister's office has disputed the claim, arguing that Bolsonaro's statement did not align with their recollection of events. With little information from either party regarding the agreement, theories have emerged regarding just what the product could be. Some have speculated that Brazil, one of the world's leading turkey meat producers, was tapped by Johnson to help supply turkeys ahead of the holiday season in Britain, according to The Guardian. Bolsonaro's allegation comes just days after the two held a bilateral meeting amid the UN General Assembly in New York City. The report also comes amid the UK's ongoing driver shortage that has resulted in fuel supply issues across Britain. However, the public has been advised to continue purchasing fuel at their usual rate, and avoid panic-buying. The UK government is attempting to remedy the situation via a new initiative that will ease restrictions for trucking licenses.
UK Pushes Back Against Bolsonaro's Claim That Johnson Requested Emergency Food Deal

04:10 GMT 25.09.2021 (Updated: 04:19 GMT 25.09.2021)
Evan Craighead
BP revealed on Friday that somewhere between 50 and 100 fuel stations are being impacted by fuel supply issues that triggered widespread shortages of unleaded and diesel fuel. Fuel giants have warned that fuel will be rationed and temporary closures will take place until the truck driver shortage is handled.
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro alleged on Thursday that British Prime Minister Boris Johnson requested an emergency deal to assist with an ongoing food product shortage in Britain.

"He wants an emergency agreement with us to import some kind of food that is lacking in England", the Brazilian president said during a webcast for his supporters.

"It just goes to show that everyone's struggling with inflation after this 'stay at home, we'll deal with the economy later' business – and some countries are facing food shortages", Bolsonaro added, as reported by The Guardian.
The Brazilian president did not provide any further details on the food product, and said the matter was handed off to Brazilian Agriculture Minister Tereza Cristina, who announced on Friday that she had tested positive for COVID-19.
The UK prime minister's office has disputed the claim, arguing that Bolsonaro's statement did not align with their recollection of events.
With little information from either party regarding the agreement, theories have emerged regarding just what the product could be.
Some have speculated that Brazil, one of the world's leading turkey meat producers, was tapped by Johnson to help supply turkeys ahead of the holiday season in Britain, according to The Guardian.
Bolsonaro's allegation comes just days after the two held a bilateral meeting amid the UN General Assembly in New York City.
The report also comes amid the UK's ongoing driver shortage that has resulted in fuel supply issues across Britain.

"The driver shortage is a very serious issue that needs urgent government and industry action to resolve", trade body Logistics UK noted this week.

However, the public has been advised to continue purchasing fuel at their usual rate, and avoid panic-buying. The UK government is attempting to remedy the situation via a new initiative that will ease restrictions for trucking licenses.

"I think the first thing to say is that there is no shortage of fuel in the UK, and people should continue to buy fuel as normal", said Jamie Davies, a spokesperson for the UK prime minister.

"We obviously recognise the challenges faced by the industry, and we're taking steps to support them".

