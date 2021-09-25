Registration was successful!
LIVE VIDEO: 'Yellow Vests' Activists Hold Rally in Paris

'One of the Most Important Discoveries' in Years: Ancient Tools for Religious Rituals Found in Egypt
'One of the Most Important Discoveries' in Years: Ancient Tools for Religious Rituals Found in Egypt
The discovery was made during an excavation of an ancient temple at the archaeological site Tell El Fara'in, also known as the Hill of the Pharaohs... 25.09.2021
Egyptian archaeologists have unearthed ancient tools in what was described by the secretary-general of the Egyptian Ministry of Tourism's Supreme Council of Antiquities as “one of the most important discoveries” in recent years.According to local media, the artefacts were used to perform rituals to honour the Egyptian goddess Hathor, a major deity in ancient Egyptian religion. The goddess of the sky, Hathor was associated with motherhood, fertility, love, joy, beauty, and sexuality (that was long before she wiped out entire cities in the form of Sekhmet).Scientists found a limestone pillar in the form of Hathor, a “maternity chair”, a well for holy water, as well as a collection of incense burners made of faience, including one decorated with the falcon head of the god Horus, as well as a pure gold eye of Ra.The findings also include part of a painting showing a king performing rituals, hieroglyphic texts, small clay statuettes depicting the goddess Taweret, and ivory reliefs showing scenes from everyday life such as women carrying offerings, along with images of birds, animals, and plants.Scientists are now trying to date the discovered artefacts, but previous findings at the Hill of the Pharaohs archaeological site were dated to between 664 and 332 BC.
'One of the Most Important Discoveries' in Years: Ancient Tools for Religious Rituals Found in Egypt

13:43 GMT 25.09.2021
© AFP 2021 / KHALED DESOUKIA picture taken on April 10, 2021, shows workers at the archaeological site of a 3000 year old city, dubbed The Rise of Aten, dating to the reign of Amenhotep III, uncovered by the Egyptian mission near Luxor. - Archaeologists have uncovered the remains of an ancient city in the desert outside Luxor that they say is the "largest" ever found in Egypt and dates back to a golden age of the pharaohs 3,000 years ago. Famed Egyptologist Zahi Hawass announced the discovery of the "lost golden city", saying the site was uncovered near Luxor, home of the legendary Valley of the Kings.
A picture taken on April 10, 2021, shows workers at the archaeological site of a 3000 year old city, dubbed The Rise of Aten, dating to the reign of Amenhotep III, uncovered by the Egyptian mission near Luxor. - Archaeologists have uncovered the remains of an ancient city in the desert outside Luxor that they say is the largest ever found in Egypt and dates back to a golden age of the pharaohs 3,000 years ago. Famed Egyptologist Zahi Hawass announced the discovery of the lost golden city, saying the site was uncovered near Luxor, home of the legendary Valley of the Kings. - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.09.2021
© AFP 2021 / KHALED DESOUKI
Max Gorbachev
The discovery was made during an excavation of an ancient temple at the archaeological site Tell El Fara'in, also known as the Hill of the Pharaohs. Hieroglyphic inscriptions discovered in the temple suggest that they were made to honour pharaohs of the 26th dynasty.
Egyptian archaeologists have unearthed ancient tools in what was described by the secretary-general of the Egyptian Ministry of Tourism's Supreme Council of Antiquities as “one of the most important discoveries” in recent years.
According to local media, the artefacts were used to perform rituals to honour the Egyptian goddess Hathor, a major deity in ancient Egyptian religion. The goddess of the sky, Hathor was associated with motherhood, fertility, love, joy, beauty, and sexuality (that was long before she wiped out entire cities in the form of Sekhmet).

Scientists found a limestone pillar in the form of Hathor, a “maternity chair”, a well for holy water, as well as a collection of incense burners made of faience, including one decorated with the falcon head of the god Horus, as well as a pure gold eye of Ra.
The findings also include part of a painting showing a king performing rituals, hieroglyphic texts, small clay statuettes depicting the goddess Taweret, and ivory reliefs showing scenes from everyday life such as women carrying offerings, along with images of birds, animals, and plants.
Scientists are now trying to date the discovered artefacts, but previous findings at the Hill of the Pharaohs archaeological site were dated to between 664 and 332 BC.
