'One of the Most Important Discoveries' in Years: Ancient Tools for Religious Rituals Found in Egypt

The discovery was made during an excavation of an ancient temple at the archaeological site Tell El Fara'in, also known as the Hill of the Pharaohs... 25.09.2021, Sputnik International

Egyptian archaeologists have unearthed ancient tools in what was described by the secretary-general of the Egyptian Ministry of Tourism's Supreme Council of Antiquities as “one of the most important discoveries” in recent years.According to local media, the artefacts were used to perform rituals to honour the Egyptian goddess Hathor, a major deity in ancient Egyptian religion. The goddess of the sky, Hathor was associated with motherhood, fertility, love, joy, beauty, and sexuality (that was long before she wiped out entire cities in the form of Sekhmet).Scientists found a limestone pillar in the form of Hathor, a “maternity chair”, a well for holy water, as well as a collection of incense burners made of faience, including one decorated with the falcon head of the god Horus, as well as a pure gold eye of Ra.The findings also include part of a painting showing a king performing rituals, hieroglyphic texts, small clay statuettes depicting the goddess Taweret, and ivory reliefs showing scenes from everyday life such as women carrying offerings, along with images of birds, animals, and plants.Scientists are now trying to date the discovered artefacts, but previous findings at the Hill of the Pharaohs archaeological site were dated to between 664 and 332 BC.

