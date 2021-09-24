Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
LIVE: Greta Thunberg Joins Fridays for Future Rally in Berlin

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

- Sputnik International, 1920, 07.09.2021
Afghanistan
The future appears uncertain for Afghanistan following its takeover by the Taliban as US-led forces withdrew from the country after 20 years of occupation. As other nations continue to evacuate their citizens, the Central Asian country has been struck by political and humanitarian crises.
https://sputniknews.com/20210924/uk-ministry-of-defence-confirms-second-afghan-data-breach-vows-to-prevent-new-ones-again-1089364980.html
UK Ministry of Defence Confirms Second Afghan Data Breach, Vows to Prevent New Ones… Again
UK Ministry of Defence Confirms Second Afghan Data Breach, Vows to Prevent New Ones… Again
UK Ministry of Defence Confirms Second Afghans' Data Breach, Vows to Prevent New Ones
2021-09-24T11:11+0000
2021-09-24T11:12+0000
afghanistan
uk ministry of defence
data breach
uk
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/11/1083642667_0:22:1200:697_1920x0_80_0_0_f0f74d681acb02d5fc5e1315160fd3ab.jpg
The British Ministry of Defence has acknowledged a recently reported second breach of the private data of around 55 Afghans who were seeking relocation. Their emails were accidentally included in the CC instead of a blind carbon copy (bcc), thus revealing their addresses, names, and profile pictures to all the recipients of the email.This is the second such data breach this month. News about it broke the same week as Defence Secretary Ben Wallace condemned the previous mishap by the Afghan Relocation and Assistance Policy team in which the data of around 250 Afghans was leaked.Wallace announced an investigation into the incident and a suspension of one official in connection with the case earlier this week, promising that the ministry is "working hard to ensure it does not happen again".Both data breaches happened as the ARAP team was contacting Afghans who used to work with NATO forces in Afghanistan regarding efforts to relocate them from the country, taken over by the Taliban* in August. Many Afghans who helped the western forces feared retribution from the insurgents, despite the latter promising amnesty for them. The UK did not manage to evacuate all willing Afghans during the withdrawal in August, often described as "chaotic" and poorly organised.*The Taliban is a terrorist organisation banned in Russia and many other nations.
https://sputniknews.com/20210923/when-it-rains-it-pours-uk-defence-ministry-reportedly-allows-another-afghan-data-breach-1089330560.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Tim Korso
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/02/1080648312_311:168:1773:1631_100x100_80_0_0_5eb98a42f89fd860368dcd2ae2d9e403.jpg
Tim Korso
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/02/1080648312_311:168:1773:1631_100x100_80_0_0_5eb98a42f89fd860368dcd2ae2d9e403.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/11/1083642667_132:0:1200:801_1920x0_80_0_0_cd60da6a4fdf66b1ce9e05c0a13bce72.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
uk ministry of defence, data breach, uk

UK Ministry of Defence Confirms Second Afghan Data Breach, Vows to Prevent New Ones… Again

11:11 GMT 24.09.2021 (Updated: 11:12 GMT 24.09.2021)
© REUTERS / UK MOD Crown copyright 2021British citizens and dual nationals residing in Afghanistan board a military plane for evacuation from Kabul airport, Afghanistan August 16, 2021, in this handout picture obtained by Reuters on August 17, 2021.
British citizens and dual nationals residing in Afghanistan board a military plane for evacuation from Kabul airport, Afghanistan August 16, 2021, in this handout picture obtained by Reuters on August 17, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.09.2021
© REUTERS / UK MOD Crown copyright 2021
Subscribe
Tim Korso - Sputnik International
Tim Korso
All materialsWrite to the author
Earlier this week, Defence Secretary Ben Wallace slammed the first leak as an "unacceptable breach" and promised that the ministry is "working hard to ensure it does not happen again".
The British Ministry of Defence has acknowledged a recently reported second breach of the private data of around 55 Afghans who were seeking relocation. Their emails were accidentally included in the CC instead of a blind carbon copy (bcc), thus revealing their addresses, names, and profile pictures to all the recipients of the email.

"We have been made aware of a data breach that occurred earlier this month by the Afghan Relocation and Assistance Policy (ARAP) team. […] Steps have now been taken to ensure this does not happen in the future", a spokeswoman for the ministry told the BBC.

This is the second such data breach this month. News about it broke the same week as Defence Secretary Ben Wallace condemned the previous mishap by the Afghan Relocation and Assistance Policy team in which the data of around 250 Afghans was leaked.
Wallace announced an investigation into the incident and a suspension of one official in connection with the case earlier this week, promising that the ministry is "working hard to ensure it does not happen again".
Members of the UK Armed Forces who continue to take part in the evacuation of entitled personnel from Kabul airport, in Kabul, Afghanistan August 19-22, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.09.2021
Afghanistan
When It Rains, It Pours: UK Defence Ministry Reportedly Allows Another Afghan Data Breach
Yesterday, 11:45 GMT
Both data breaches happened as the ARAP team was contacting Afghans who used to work with NATO forces in Afghanistan regarding efforts to relocate them from the country, taken over by the Taliban* in August. Many Afghans who helped the western forces feared retribution from the insurgents, despite the latter promising amnesty for them. The UK did not manage to evacuate all willing Afghans during the withdrawal in August, often described as "chaotic" and poorly organised.
*The Taliban is a terrorist organisation banned in Russia and many other nations.
001000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
11:40 GMTCongress is a Sinking Ship, Says BJP-Allied Nishad Party Chief in Poll-Bound India's Uttar Pradesh
11:33 GMTFinal Countdown: Who's Leading in Polls Ahead of German Federal Elections?
11:27 GMTMexican Authorities Block Haitian Migrants From Crossing Into US, Seal Off Makeshift Camp
11:26 GMTErdogan Expects Russia to Change Approach to Syria
11:14 GMTIndia's Top Investigative Agency to Probe Influential Monk's Mysterious Death
11:13 GMTSabina Nessa: Police Ask For Help in Identifying Man After Teacher Murdered in London Park
11:11 GMTUK Ministry of Defence Confirms Second Afghan Data Breach, Vows to Prevent New Ones… Again
11:06 GMTKim Jong-un's Sister Responds to Seoul's Proposal to Officially End the Korean War
11:01 GMT'Actors Started Taking Liberties With Me': Actress Mallika Sherawat Recalls Facing Casting Couch
10:58 GMTMerkel Ignored Biden When He Wanted to Make Her His First Call as POTUS, Report Says
10:28 GMTTaliban to Submit Complaints to UN Over US Shooting at Kabul Airport
10:27 GMTEchoes of Tony Blair’s Fuel Crisis in 2000 as UK Petrol Stations Run Out Due to Trucker Shortage
10:18 GMTAUKUS Creation Resulted in Loss of Trust in Biden Administration, Merkel's Ex-Adviser Says
10:13 GMTCumbre Vieja Volcano Erupts on La Palma Island
10:03 GMTGreta Thunberg Joins Fridays for Future Rally in Berlin
10:02 GMTUK Government Downplays Fuel Shortage Threats After Gas Station Closures
10:01 GMTKremlin on Taliban Invitation to Moscow: We Have to Further Monitor Their Activities
09:39 GMTCIA Recalls Top Officer From Austria Following Failure to Respond to Incidents of 'Havana Syndrome'
09:07 GMTMemes Go Viral Amid Barcelona's La Liga Struggles as Catalan Giants Draw Against Cadiz
09:04 GMT'I've Got My Cowboy Hat': 50 Cent Ponders Moving to Texas Over Biden's Tax Hike